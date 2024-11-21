CMA Country Christmas Lineup Announced, Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood Return as Hosts

Last night (November 20), the Country Music Association held the CMA Awards. Earlier today, it announced the next big event. CMA Country Christmas will return for its 15th year. Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood will return as hosts and will also perform during the televised event. The lineup also includes country and gospel stars singing holiday classics.

CMA Country Christmas will air on December 3 at 8/7c on ABC. Those who don’t have cable may be able to stream the show on a variety of platforms that offer live television. DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTubeTV are among the platforms that will allow subscribers to stream the show as it airs. Additionally, it will be available to stream on-demand the next day via Hulu and Disney+.

This year’s lineup includes Carin León, For King & Country, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Brittney Spencer, CeCe Winans, Yearwood, and Grant.

Songs Announced for CMA Country Christmas

The Country Music Association released a list of performances slated for CMA Country Christmas.

“Sing Your Praise to the Lord”—Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant

“Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”—Yearwood and Grant

Medley of Christmas Favorites—Yearwood

“Tennessee Christmas”—Grant

“O Come, O Come Emmanuel”—For King & Country and Carin León

“White Christmas”—Cody Johnson

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas”—Johnson

“Man with the Bag”—Ashley McBryde and Brittney Spencer

“400 Horsepower Sleigh”—Jon Pardi

“Joy to the World”—CeCe Winans

Amy Grant Is Becoming the Queen of Christmas

The holiday season might be the busiest time of year for Amy Grant. She’s returning to host CMA Country Christmas with Trisha Yearwood for the second year in a row. Additionally, she will join her husband Vince Gill at the Ryman Auditorium for their annual Christmas residency. The residency kicks off next Friday (November 29) and wraps up on December 21.

Grant spoke about their annual residency with American Songwriter earlier this year. “It’s beautiful to have slowly built a tradition in our hometown,” she said. “Every year, sometimes we’ll say, ‘Should we be done with this? Where’s the 35, 40-year-something-year-olds who want to step up and do this?’ Nobody’s stepping up yet,” she added. “So, we go, ‘Well, I guess we’re still holding the baton. Alright, we’ll do it another year.’ But we just try to take it just one season at a time. It still feels like our time to be doing this,” Grant concluded.

Gill and Grant’s new collaborative holiday album, When I Think of Christmas, is available to stream or buy now.

