Luke Combs, Eric Church & More Booked For 2023 CMA Fest

Country Music Association (CMA) has announced the star-studded lineup for the 2023 CMA Fest.

Many of the biggest artists working in country music today will take the stage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville for the 50th annual festival.

Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis, Jimmie Allen, and Dierks Bentley are among the acts who will perform during the nightly concerts at Nissan. Jon Pardi, Old Dominion, Dan + Shay, Ashley McBryde, HARDY, Tyler Hubbard, Cody Johnson, and Little Big Town will also perform. Up-and-coming artists will also get the chance to soak in the spotlight with the Platform Stage in the center of Nissan that’ll feature Hailey Whitters, “Tennessee Orange” singer Megan Moroney, Ian Munsick, Alana Springsteen, Ashley Cooke, Dalton Dover, and RVSHVD.

CMA Fest takes place June 8-11, with several daytime stages set up across downtown Nashville that will feature performances by Wilson, Ingrid Andress, Morgan Evans Breland, Lauren Alaina, Priscilla Block, Madeline Edwards, Parmalee, Jameson Rodgers, Blanco Brown, Frank Ray and many more. The outdoor daytime stages are free and open to the public.

“We are so excited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of CMA Fest this year!” CMA CEO Sarah Trahern says in a press release. “A lot has changed since our early days of Fan Fair, but all these years later, the heart of the festival remains that special connection between the fans and the artists. We are truly grateful to everyone who has supported us throughout the years, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with all of our attendees in June. Stay tuned for much more!”

Ticket proceeds from the festival benefit the CMA Foundation which supports music education programs across the country. The festival will be filmed and aired as a TV special on ABC in the summer of 2023.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images