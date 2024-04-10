Kenny Chesney Announces Extra Tickets to 2024 Tour: How To Get Tickets

Kenny Chesney fans in Boston and Philadelphia are about to get really lucky this summer! The country star just announced on his social media pages that he will be opening up additional tickets for the Philadelphia and Boston shows for his upcoming Sun Goes Down Tour. The extra tickets announcement is likely due to high demand for those specific concert dates. And if you’re unsure where to score your tickets, we’ll help you out with the details.

The Kenny Chesney 2024 Tour will start on April 11 in Los Angeles, CA at the Hollywood Bowl. The tour will close on August 25 in Foxborough (Boston), Massachusetts at the Gillette Stadium. The June 8 (Philadelphia) concert and the August 23-25 (Boston) concerts will have extra tickets available.

All of the tour dates, including the dates with extra tickets, are currently available for general sale via Chesney’s website and Ticketmaster.

We also recommend using Stubhub to find last-minute tickets, especially if your tour date is close to selling out. Stubhub is also a great spot to find tickets for a lower price than face value. Who knows? You might get lucky!

Get your tickets to see Kenny Chesney live before they’re gone!

April 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

April 20 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

April 27 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

May 4 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

May 9 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Wood Mitchell Pavilion

May 11 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

May 16 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

May 18 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 25 – Landover, MD – FedExField

May 30 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

June 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

June 6 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

June 8 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field (MORE TICKETS AVAILABLE)

June 13 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 15 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

June 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

June 22 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

June 27 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 29 – Cincinnati, OH – TQL Stadium

July 6 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 11 – Boise, ID – Ford Amphitheater

July 13 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

July 16 – Sandy, UT – American Frist Field

July 18 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

July 20 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

July 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

July 27 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

August 3 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

August 8 – Columbus, OH – Historic Crew Stadium

August 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

August 15 – Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

August 17 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

August 23 – Foxborough (Boston), MA – Gillette Stadium (MORE TICKETS AVAILABLE)

August 24 – Foxborough (Boston), MA – Gillette Stadium (MORE TICKETS AVAILABLE)

August 25 – Foxborough (Boston), MA – Gillette Stadium (MORE TICKETS AVAILABLE)

