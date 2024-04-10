Kenny Chesney Announces Extra Tickets to 2024 Tour: How To Get Tickets

Kenny Chesney fans in Boston and Philadelphia are about to get really lucky this summer! The country star just announced on his social media pages that he will be opening up additional tickets for the Philadelphia and Boston shows for his upcoming Sun Goes Down Tour. The extra tickets announcement is likely due to high demand for those specific concert dates. And if you’re unsure where to score your tickets, we’ll help you out with the details.
The Kenny Chesney 2024 Tour will start on April 11 in Los Angeles, CA at the Hollywood Bowl. The tour will close on August 25 in Foxborough (Boston), Massachusetts at the Gillette Stadium. The June 8 (Philadelphia) concert and the August 23-25 (Boston) concerts will have extra tickets available.
All of the tour dates, including the dates with extra tickets, are currently available for general sale via Chesney’s website and Ticketmaster.
We also recommend using Stubhub to find last-minute tickets, especially if your tour date is close to selling out. Stubhub is also a great spot to find tickets for a lower price than face value. Who knows? You might get lucky!
Get your tickets to see Kenny Chesney live before they’re gone!
Kenny Chesney 2024 Tour Dates
April 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
April 20 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
April 27 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
May 4 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
May 9 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Wood Mitchell Pavilion
May 11 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
May 16 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
May 18 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 25 – Landover, MD – FedExField
May 30 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
June 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
June 6 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
June 8 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field (MORE TICKETS AVAILABLE)
June 13 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 15 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
June 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
June 22 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field
June 27 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 29 – Cincinnati, OH – TQL Stadium
July 6 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
July 11 – Boise, ID – Ford Amphitheater
July 13 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
July 16 – Sandy, UT – American Frist Field
July 18 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
July 20 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
July 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater
July 27 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
August 3 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
August 8 – Columbus, OH – Historic Crew Stadium
August 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
August 15 – Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
August 17 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
August 23 – Foxborough (Boston), MA – Gillette Stadium (MORE TICKETS AVAILABLE)
August 24 – Foxborough (Boston), MA – Gillette Stadium (MORE TICKETS AVAILABLE)
August 25 – Foxborough (Boston), MA – Gillette Stadium (MORE TICKETS AVAILABLE)
