CMA Fest’s Nissan Stadium Lineup Showcases Country’s Biggest Stars

The CMA has announced the lineup for the main stage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest on June 8-11. Country’s biggest stars are on deck to perform during the four-night festival, celebrating its 50th year.

“We are so excited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of CMA Fest this year!” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “A lot has changed since our early days of Fan Fair, but all these years later, the heart of the festival remains that special connection between the fans and the artists. We are truly grateful to everyone who has supported us throughout the years, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with all of our attendees in June. Stay tuned for much more!”

Fest attendees will see performances nightly at Nissan Stadium, featuring Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Tyler Hubbard, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson.

In addition to the mainstage, the CMA is implementing a special Platform Stage in the center of Nissan Stadium. The stage made it’s debut in 2022 and returns this year. Ashley Cooke, Dalton Dover, Megan Moroney, Ian Munsick, RVSHVD, Nate Smith, Alana Springsteen and Hailey Whitters will perform on the platform stage. See the lineup schedule below.

NISSAN STADIUM MAIN STAGE SCHEDULE (GATES 6:30 PM)

THURSDAY, June 8

8:30 pm Jordan Davis

9:05 pmLuke Combs

9:55 pm Carly Pearce

10:40 pm Tyler Hubbard

11:25 pm Dan + Shay

Platform Stage:

8:55 pm RVSHVD

9:45 pm Ashley Cooke

FRIDAY, June 9

8:30 pm Lainey Wilson

9:05 pm Cody Johnson

9:50 pm Miranda Lambert

10:30 pm Keith Urban

11:20 pm HARDY

Platform Stage:

8:55 pm Hailey Whitters

9:40 pm Dalton Dover

SATURDAY, June 10

8:30 pm Jason Aldean

9:10 pm Little Big Town

9:55 pm Old Dominion

10:35 pm Jon Pardi

11:20 pm Eric Church

Platform Stage:

9:00 pm Ian Munsick

9:45 pm Alana Springsteen

SUNDAY, June 11

9:10 pm Ashley McBryde

9:50 pm Dierks Bentley

10:35 pm Tim McGraw

11:25 pm Luke Bryan

Platform Stage:

9:00 pm Megan Moroney

9:40 pm Nate Smith

According to the announcement, a limited number of Four-Night Stadium Passes are currently on sale, fans can access a variety of new ticket options HERE.

Single night tickets for the superstar-packed nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium will be available, starting at just $85.70 per night.

Fans can tap into the festival’s history and experience how it all started 50 years ago at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center, where Meet and Greets, Music, Merch and More come together, all in the comfort of air-conditioning. Four-day and single day tickets for Fan Fair X will be available.

Purchase CMA FEST Tickets HERE.

Miranda photo by John Shearer / CMA