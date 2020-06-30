CMA Announces All-Star Two-Day Virtual Event: “CMA Summer Stay-Cay”

In place of the CMA Fest, on July 1st the Country Music Association is (safely) bringing together over 50 country artists and bands for a brand new, multi-hour live stream show called the CMA Summer Stay-Cay.
Hosted by chart-topping Country artists Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell, fans can expect unique performances, atypical Q&As, games and much more. Starting at 5:00 PM/CT, fans can expect artists like Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Brett Eldredge, Tyler Farr, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Chris Lane, Maddie & Tae, Scotty McCreery, Rascal Flatts, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, Tenille Townes, Rita Wilson and Brett Young.
The event will be live-streamed on CMA’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Fans can also join early for The Bud Nitro Room pre-show hosted by WUSY US-101’s StyckMan & Justin Cole, kicking off at 4:30 PM/CT and featuring special performances and Q&As with artists. Download the CMA Fest app or visit CMA’s website for more information.
The event kicks off two of the hottest nights of Country Music this summer and is followed by “CMA Best of Fest,” a three-hour retrospective hosted by Country Music superstar Luke Bryan, which now airs Monday, July 13th at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network. Visit CMA Fest’s website to view the full lineup.
Both events celebrate the legacy of CMA Fest, the world’s longest-running Country Music festival taking place in Nashville annually since 1972, which was postponed this year due to safety concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will return to downtown Nashville on June 10-13th, 2021.
To support “CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold” and “CMA Best of Fest,” a new “Country Summer Nights” playlist is now available on digital streaming platforms, featuring music and artists from both events. Listen here.