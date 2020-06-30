CMA Announces All-Star Two-Day Virtual Event: “CMA Summer Stay-Cay”

In place of the CMA Fest, on July 1st the Country Music Association is (safely) bringing together over 50 country artists and bands for a brand new, multi-hour live stream show called the CMA Summer Stay-Cay.

Hosted by chart-topping Country artists Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell, fans can expect unique performances, atypical Q&As, games and much more. Starting at 5:00 PM/CT, fans can expect artists like Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Brett Eldredge, Tyler Farr, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Chris Lane, Maddie & Tae, Scotty McCreery, Rascal Flatts, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, Tenille Townes, Rita Wilson and Brett Young.

The event will be live-streamed on CMA’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Fans can also join early for The Bud Nitro Room pre-show hosted by WUSY US-101’s StyckMan & Justin Cole, kicking off at 4:30 PM/CT and featuring special performances and Q&As with artists. Download the CMA Fest app or visit CMA’s website for more information.

(All Photo Credits: CMA)

The event kicks off two of the hottest nights of Country Music this summer and is followed by “CMA Best of Fest,” a three-hour retrospective hosted by Country Music superstar Luke Bryan, which now airs Monday, July 13th at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network. Visit CMA Fest’s website to view the full lineup.

Both events celebrate the legacy of CMA Fest, the world’s longest-running Country Music festival taking place in Nashville annually since 1972, which was postponed this year due to safety concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will return to downtown Nashville on June 10-13th, 2021.

To support “CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold” and “CMA Best of Fest,” a new “Country Summer Nights” playlist is now available on digital streaming platforms, featuring music and artists from both events. Listen here.