Cody Johnson Release Live Performance of “Travelin’ Soldier” in Honor of Veterans Day

Cody Johnson is marking Veterans Day in a big way. In honor of the Nov. 11 holiday, the country singer released a live performance video of one of his fan favorite covers, “Travelin’ Soldier.”

Johnson announced the video on Instagram.

“Today, we honor the brave men and women who have served our country and continue to fight for our freedom,” he wrote. “I’m proud to share Travelin’ Soldier (From The Stage) is out now on @youtube.”

“Travelin’ Soldier” dates back to 1996, when Bruce Robison wrote and released the track. It was later recorded by others, but made most famous with The Chicks’ version in 2002.

What to Know About Cody Johnson’s “Travelin’ Soldier” Cover

For Johnson, his “Travelin’ Soldier” journey goes back three years, when he first released an acoustic version of the song.

“The fans responded so enthusiastically and began requesting it during our live shows, so it’s remained on the set list,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “I had no idea that it was going to give me the opportunity to hear, see, and bring words to y’all’s stories. I knew at some point, when the time felt right, we needed to record it in the studio.”

Johnson did just that, releasing his studio version of the track on Nov. 7. In a follow up video, Johnson shared more about the song’s impact.

“People all over the world can relate to this song, and it pays tribute to men and women that have sacrificed their lives for us to have freedom,” he said in the clip.

In the caption of the post, Johnson added, “‘Travelin’ Soldier’ holds a special place in my heart. I think of the men and women who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. I know fans all around the world connect with the song too.”

Johnson posted one more time ahead of the video’s release, alongside which he wrote, “It’s been incredible to see ‘Travelin’ Soldier’ land with fans in a way I never could’ve imagined when I first covered it. It’s become a favorite in the setlist, and it’s been powerful to see the love for it, from the signs in the crowd to the stories you’ve shared on social media.”

