Cody Johnson Share Health Update After Surgery Forces Him To Put Touring on Hold

In November 2024, Cody Johnson released the deluxe version of his third major label album Leather, which snagged the Album of the Year trophy at the 58th Annual Country Music Association Awards and yielded the No. 1 hit “The Painter.” Taking his latest work on the road, Johnson looked forward to rounding out his Leather (Deluxe) Tour before 2025 ended. Unfortunately, the former prison guard had no choice but to cancel all remaining performances this year after a ruptured eardrum necessitated emergency surgery. However, Johnson hopped on social media Tuesday, Oct. 7, to loop fans in after the unexpected procedure.

“Got the nice little patch on my ear,” said the “‘Til You Can’t” singer, 38, in a video posted to Instagram. He turned his head so that fans could get a closer look at the bandage.

Johnson continued, “Doctor said the surgery went great. Should make a full recovery with the proper rehab. I’ve got a lot of follow-up doctor’s appointments to go yet.”

Now the “Dirt Cheap” crooner is at home on the mend, and the support from fans is helping keep his spirits up. “Thanks for all the texts, the calls, the prayer requests, all the good wishes. I’ve really felt the love,” Johnson said.

“So, I’m gonna do my best to recharge,” he concluded. “And I can’t wait to see you guys in 2026.”

Cody Johnson Canceled All Six Remaining Shows For 2025

Just hours before Cody Johnson shared a health update with his social media followers, the “Human” singer broke the disappointing news that he would not take the stage again in 2025.

Last month, Johnson canceled two shows after a “mild cold” turned into a “severe cough, burning chest and throat.” Those ailments turned out to be symptoms of a “severe” upper respiratory and sinus infection, which led to the ruptured eardrum, which required “immediate surgery.”

“The healing process will take many weeks, and it is not possible for me to sing during this time,” Johnson wrote. “Without the surgery my downtime could be months. I pray for full healing so that I can get well and return to doing what I love. Thank you COJO Nation for the love and support now, and always.”

Artists like Ernest, Terri Clark, and “Hard Fought Hallelujah” singer Brandon Lake expressed well wishes in the comments section.

