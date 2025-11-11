Journey, REO Speedwagon, and Chicago Members Set to Form One Night Only Supergroup 

Some big names are coming together for a good cause. Members of iconic 80s bands will team up to form a supergroup for one night only, according to People.

Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon, Wally Palmar of The Romantics, Mike Reno of Loverboy, Jason Derlatka of Journey, Jason Scheff of Chicago, and John Elefante of Kansas will perform together during Scott Hamilton and Friends.

The one night only supergroup will perform some of their biggest hit at the event, which is ice skater Scott Hamilton’s annual fundraiser for cancer research.

“It’s going to be a big old rock and roll show,” Hamilton told the outlet. “We’re getting six lead singers or performers from six bands that were just iconic in the late 70s, 80s.”

There’s not a bigger fan of the lineup than Hamilton, who confessed, “So many of these guys are my heroes.”

“Back in the day, I would’ve killed to get a backstage pass to see or meet or to be in the same proximity as these guys and now I’m producing them in my show,” he said. “It’s like, are you kidding me?”

What to Know About Scott Hamilton and Friends

At the event, skaters and musicians will dazzle with “a night of entertainment that’s not to be believed.”

“We turn Bridgestone Arena in Nashville into a theater—we take out the glass, we bring the seats all the way down to the ice, so there are two rows of seats on the ice,” he said. “It’s so intimate. There are no barriers. There’s nothing that’s going to prevent them from seeing and feeling the skater right in front of them.”

Those skaters will show off their skills as the supergroup rocks the house. Nathan Chen will skate to REO Speedwagon, Maxim Naumov and Keegan Messing will skate to Loverboy, and Gracie Gold will skate to Chicago.

While the event is always an entertaining one, the cause is what’s most important to Hamilton, who’s a cancer survivor.

The cancer research Hamilton funds through his CARES and 4th Angel foundations is already making a huge impact.

He explained, “Everything I’ve learned, everything I’ve seen, everything I’ve witnessed, everything that I believe to be true says that there’ll be a time, probably in my lifetime—and I’m 67, so it’s not like I’ve got decades and decades left—is that there will be a day where no one dies of cancer.”

Scott Hamilton and Friends will take place Nov. 23 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images










