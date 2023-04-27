Colter Wall Announces New Album, Shares Hoyt Axton Cover “Evangelina”

Colter Wall fans can rejoice. The reclusive country artist and real-life cowboy has announced his fourth studio album and with the news comes a sample of the new music.

The Canadian country sensation is returning this summer with Little Songs, his first full-length release in three years. Set to drop on July 14, the album will feature a mix of classic covers and original songs. Check out the track list below.

A first taste of the album arrived Thursday (April 27) in the form of “Evangelina,” a striking rendition of a Hoyt Axton favorite. Coming to life in a thicket of warbling strings and crying steel, the tune is textured in Wall’s blistering baritone and gripping song-telling. The Axton classic has graced his live setlists in the past and is now available to the masses.

Listen to the cover below.

Last September, the singer whet fans’ appetites when he released two songs in tandem, and in the musician’s fashion, under the radar. The release included one Wall original, “Cypress Hills and the Big Country,” paired with the Waylon Jennings cover, “Let’s All Help The Cowboys (Sing The Blues).” Both offered stunning examples of the singer’s distinct vocals and unparalleled guitar chops, traits dearly missed since the 2020 release of his album, Western Swings & Waltzes And Other Punchy Songs.

While he has a handful of festival appearances on the horizon, his live shows have been few and far between since the pandemic. He wrapped up a smattering of U.S. dates across Texas and Colorado at the start of the new year.

Little Songs Track List:

1. “Prairie Evening/Sagebrush Waltz”

2. “Standing Here”

3. “Corralling the Blues”

4. “The Coyote & The Cowboy”

5. “Honky Tonk Nighthawk”

6. “For a Long While”

7. “Cow/Calf Blue Yodel”

8. “Little Songs”

9. “Evangelina”

10. “The Last Loving Words”

