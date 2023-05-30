Kesha Announces North American Tour

Fresh off releasing her latest LP, Gag Order, Kesha has announced the upcoming ‘Gag Order’ North American Tour to support the new record.

Tickets for the dates go on sale Friday (June 2). Fans can purchase tickets for the Grammy-nominated pop star’s new dates starting at 10 a.m. local time HERE. Kesha will hit the road starting October 15 in Dallas, Texas. The trek concludes on November 18 in Los Angeles, California, at the Hollywood Bowl. Kesha will be joined in support by Jake Wesley Rogers.

The pop star’s new album, Gag Order, was produced by Rick Rubin with Kesha as executive producer. The title of the record is a reference to legal troubles with her former producer Dr. Luke.

“Without the darkness there is no light,” Kesha recently said of the new LP via Nylon. “So I let my darkness have the light. I can’t fight the truth. Life is difficult and painful. It is for everyone.”

Kesha added, “An artist doesn’t exist to make others happy. I believe an artist gives voice, motion, color to the emotions we all have. The good emotions, and the unmanageably fucking miserable ones.”

Check out the full list of North American tour dates from Kesha below.

The Gag Order Tour

Oct 15 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

Oct 16 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Oct 18 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

Oct 20 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Oct 21 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

Oct 23 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Oct 26 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

Oct 28 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino

Oct 29 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Oct 31 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Nov 1 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov 3 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov 6 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Nov 7 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

Nov 9 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Nov 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom

Nov 12 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Showroom

Nov 14 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

Nov 17 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

Nov 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images