Kesha Announces New LP, ‘Gag Order,’ and Shares Two New Songs

Pop star Kesha has announced her forthcoming new LP, Gag Order, which is set to drop on May 19.

With the news, Kesha has released two new singles, “Eat The Acid” and “Fine Line.” The Grammy-nominated artist worked with producer Rick Rubin on the new album, which Kesha calls “post-pop”

According to a press statement, the new album “is a full-bodied collection that flows like a stream-of-conscious journey through the psychedelic dark depths of the human psyche followed by basking in the cleansing light when finally reaching the surface.”

Kesha has been dropping clues about the new album as of late, including a cameo in a recent 60 Minutes feature on Rubin.

“Without the darkness, there is no light. So I let my darkness have the light. I can’t fight the truth. Life is difficult and painful. It is for everyone,” wrote Kesha via Nylon. “An artist doesn’t exist to make others happy. I believe an artist gives voice, motion, color to the emotions we all have. The good emotions, and the unmanageably fucking miserable ones.”

The title of the album likely stems from recent legal battles. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Kesha said of a recent spiritual awakening, “I had this really beautiful, scary, and intense spiritual awakening where it felt like I was talking to my highest self, or God, whatever word you want to say.”

According to the outlet, Kesha wrote “Eat The Acid” the next day. A song that stemmed from some advice from her mother—“Do whatever you want in your life, but don’t eat acid, because when you eat acid, you see things that you’ll never be able to unsee.”

Check out “Eat The Acid” and “Fine Line” below.

