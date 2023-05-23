Comedian Eric André Pranks Lil Nas X: “He’s Very Sensitive”

Eric André is notoriously known for his ultimate pranks, and Lil Nas X was his most recent target.

Videos by American Songwriter

The sixth season of The Eric André Show is right around the corner, and the rapper is one of many musicians that will sit down with the comedian. The talk show released the trailer for the season, scheduled to premiere on June 4.

Fans will find the “Old Town Road” artist falling victim to André’s stunts within the short clip. Lil Nas X joins the funnyman on set in confidence until strange activity begins to occur. Before the two jumped into the interview – a mysterious creature jumped out at the rapper from behind the desk, leaving him speechless and afraid.

“What the f*ck is going on in here,” asked Lil Nas X.

Unknown gasses are released into the air, hypnotizing André. The talk show host instantly becomes delirious and begins to ask random questions. The chart-topping artist attempts to answer, but looks around for help.

André mentioned in an interview with Rolling Stone that Lil Nas X was easy to pull a prank on.

“It was great because he’s very sensitive, so he was easily affected by every prank we threw at him. He’s kind of the ideal guest,” the jokester recalled. “He was very happy on the way out because he said something to us like, ‘This is my Oscar. It’s more important that I did this show in my life than win a Grammy or any award. This is a seminal moment in my life.'”

Within the short preview, the rapper appears in a chic leather ensemble. André clarified that his get-up was destroyed towards the end of the episode because they managed to smother him in ice cream.

“But we ruined his outfit. We dropped this ice cream — it’s not clay — from the sky onto the desk and didn’t know it was going to drench him,” teased André. “It was very tense. I realized the hard way that the more violent a prank is doesn’t mean it’s necessarily better. It’s the premise of the prank that makes it funny.”

A handful of familiar faces are in the upcoming season. Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Raven-Symoné, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, Lil Yachty, and more will appear.

Watch the full trailer below.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images