Lil Nas X, Keith Urban and Tim McGraw to Perform at March Madness

Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Lil Nas X are among the multi-genre acts taking the stage at the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival. The event marries sports and music and is part of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament, where college teams compete to determine the national champion.

March Madness takes place March 31-April 2 in Houston, Texas. This free, ticketed music festival sets up shop at Discovery Green Park on April 1 and 2. Maggie Rogers and Lil Nas X will open the festival on April 1 with performances on the Move by Coca-Cola Stage, while the festival closes on April 2 with a slate of country acts taking the stage at Capital One JamFest. Performers include McGraw and Urban, who will be preceded by Mickey Guyton and Little Big Town. Performances on April 1 take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. CT and from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT on April 2.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (March 10) at 10 a.m. ET. The Men’s Final Four semifinals begin on April 1, with the national championship on April 3.

Before his appearance at March Madness, Urban will spend the month in Las Vegas with his residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The residency launches on Friday (March 3), with additional shows on March 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, and 18. He also has Vegas shows booked for June and July.

Rogers is about to wrap up the 2023 U.S. leg of her The Feral Joy Tour, which concludes on March 5 in San Francisco. Later this year, Lil Nas X has been tapped as one of the headliners for BottleRock Festival in Napa, California, on May 26-28.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images