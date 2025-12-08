Country Duo Maddie & Tae Announce Their Split, Reveal What’s Next for Them Individually

Maddie & Tae are going their separate ways, musically at least. The country duo revealed their split in an interview with People, capping off their 15-year partnership.

Videos by American Songwriter

Now Maddie & Tae will be moving forward individually as themselves, Maddie Marlow Font and Tae Dye Kerr. Even so, they don’t want fans to consider this a breakup.

“We’re leaving this so open-ended because we might make another record one day. We might go do some tour dates one day,” Font said. “But just in this season, it doesn’t feel aligned for us to do it together.”

While they will no longer be together professionally, personally their bond is a strong as ever.

“Even though we’re not gonna go on this journey as Maddie & Tae together, we’re still walking and doing life together outside of it,” Font said. “I think I’m really excited to just be best friends and nurture our friendship and not have to worry as much about the work and still get to raise our babies together. None of that changes.”

Professionally, though, a lot will change. Knowing that, reaching their decision was not an easy thing to do. In fact, Kerr called the process “hard” and “heartbreaking.”

“This was the only dream I’ve ever had since I exited the womb. I had a very specific vision of creating music and singing music,” Kerr said. “When we met at 15, that’s what we set out to do, and we’re both just so grateful that we’ve had the journey that we’ve had. This career has been everything we’ve ever wanted.”

What’s Next for Maddie & Tae

Now, though, Kerr has a bigger dream—her family. Kerr is married to songwriter-producer Josh Kerr, with whom she shares two kids, Leighton, 3, and Chapel, 1. While Font is a wife and mom too—she and husband Jonah Font share a 2-year-old son, Forrest—life on the road impacted her differently than Kerr. It all came to a head in September during a tearful phone call.

“Maddie was just like, ‘Tell me where your heart is.’ And I was like, ‘My heart is at home.’ And she said, ‘OK. Then that’s what we need to do,’” Kerr recalled. “We both knew this conversation was coming eventually.”

That conversation came after more than a decade of success together. As a duo, Maddie & Tae had multiple No. 1s including “Girl in a Country Song” and “Die From a Broken Heart,” put out four albums and EPs, headlined tours, won a CMA and a CMT Award, and been nominated for many other accolades. They did all that while building families at home.

“Our goal was never to be the biggest stars in the world. Our goal was to make music that mattered and impacted people, and we accomplished that,” Font said, before Kerr jumped in to add that it happened all “while having a healthy home life.”

“That was always success to us,” Kerr noted.

Now, with the hard decision made, Font and Kerr are ready to set off on their own paths.

Font will continue to pursue music, this time in the form of a solo career.

“I keep saying I have a fire the size of Texas under my ass that just will not go out. And I think that’s what keeps me going,” she said, adding that fans can expect new music from her in 2026. “I’m dipping my toe in some gospel sounds and a little bit of that R&B-soul thing that I love. But I think my heart is just in making impactful music that reaches people.”

As for Kerr, she is foregoing the industry—at least for the time being—to focus on her family and “becoming the best wife and mother and homemaker that I can.”

“Life changes, and there’re seasons where your family needs you more,” Kerr explained of her decision. “I feel very, very grateful that I am in the position that I get to now choose to stay home and be with my family.”

This will all go into affect soon, but Maddie & Tae do still have several tour dates on the books, at which they’ll have “some fun surprises.”

“I just want to make sure that our fans know how much we love them and how grateful we are for them,” Font said. “We have kept doing this for so long because of them. They have been the gasoline in our tank.”

Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage