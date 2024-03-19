Country Flashback: Luke Combs Discusses His Killer Cover of John Anderson’s 90s Hit “Seminole Wind”



Luke Combs made his name in the country music world as a singer/songwriter. He wrote or co-wrote many of his chart-topping hits. However, the North Carolina native has proved time and again that he can interpret other artists’ songs like a champ as well. When many think of Combs’ great cover songs, “Fast Car” rightfully comes to mind. Before that, he covered John Anderson’s 1992 hit “Seminole Wind.”

Tribute albums are usually reserved for artists who have passed on. However, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson hit shelves and streaming services in 2022 and he is still very much alive. The fact that it’s a tribute to a living artist isn’t the only thing that makes the album stand out.

The list of artists who signed up to honor the living legend is downright impressive. Combs joined the likes of John Prine, Sierra Ferrell, Tyler Childers, Brent Cobb, Ashley McBryde, Eric Church, and more to cover Anderson’s hits. One would be hard-pressed to find a list of artists with that much variation anywhere else.

The album is packed with great covers but Comb’s rendition of “Seminole Wind” stands out as one of the best.

Luke Combs Shares His Thoughts on John Anderson

In 2022, Combs appeared on CBS Mornings to talk about Anderson and how he ended up singing “Seminole Wind” on the tribute record. “Man, I think John, you know, is such a huge and incredibly underrated part of country music history,” he said.

Combs went on to characterize Anderson as “A prolific songwriter, an incredible artist, and just a voice that defines a generation, to me, in a lot of ways. Like, one of the most distinct voices in the history of our genre,” he added.

Then, he revealed how he got involved with the tribute album. Combs explained that he was going into the studio to record vocals for “Does to Me.” When he got to the studio, Eric Church was there recording “Mississippi Moon” for the tribute. After asking what was going on, producer Dan Auerbach told him about the tribute album and invited him to contribute a song.

He eagerly agreed to do it and Auerbach asked him which song he’d like to do. Combs said he wanted to cover “Seminole Wind” but assumed that someone else had already taken it. “I guess everybody thought that,” Combs said. “Everyone was like, ‘There’s no way Seminole Wind’s left. I’m not even gonna ask.’ I was just like the first guy that asked, I guess,” he added.

Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM

