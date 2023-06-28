James Blake Announces New Album and Tour 

James Blake is set to release his latest album, titled Playing Robots Into Heaven, on September 8 through Republic Records. The highly anticipated album serves as the successor to his 2021 release, Friends That Break Your Heart, and is spearheaded by the lead single, “Big Hammer.”

The accompanying music video for “Big Hammer,” directed by Oscar Hudson, offers a thrilling perspective from a car engaged in several illicit activities. In addition to the album announcement, Blake announced a series of tour dates spanning across Europe and North America. The majority of these live performances are scheduled for September and October.

Blake initially gained recognition with a series of EPs in 2010, including CMYK and Klavierwerke, which were met with critical acclaim. In 2011, he released his self-titled debut album, and his second album, Overgrown in 2013. In 2016 we saw the release of his third album, The Colour in Anything, followed by his fourth album, Assume Form, in 2019. Both albums were well-received, with the latter reaching his highest position on the US Billboard 200 at number 21.

Throughout his career, Blake has collaborated with various artists, including Bon Iver, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, Rosalía, and more. His impressive accolades include a Mercury Prize win out of two nominations, six Grammy Award nominations (including Best New Artist in 2014), a Latin Grammy Award, and three Brit Award nominations.

Playing Robots Into Heaven Tracklist:

“Asking to Break” “Loading” “Tell Me” “Fall Back” “He’s Been Wonderful” “Big Hammer” “I Want You to Know” “Night Sky” “Fire the Editor” “If You Can Hear Me” “Playing Robots Into Heaven”

James Blake 2023 Tour Dates:



09/18 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

09/21 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National Club

09/22 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

09/24 – Berlin, DE @ UFO im Velodrom

09/26 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

09/28 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

10/05 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

10/09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/10 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic Theater

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

(Photo Credit: Amanda Charchian / Courtesy of Chuff Media)