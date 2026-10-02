Country Music Legend’s Return to the Stage Put on Hold as He Continues To Battle Pneumonia

Kicking off the weekend, Lainey Wilson prepared to take the stage at the Country Calling Festival at the Ocean City Inlet Beach. With thousands of fans expected to attend the festival, the lineup included big names like Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Russell Dickerson, Rascal Flatts, and several others. Adding his name to that list was the legendary Travis Tritt. Having spent decades in the industry, Tritt was thrilled to be part of the festival. But sadly, he was forced to cancel due to his health.

The news that Tritt needed to cancel his performance at the festival came after the singer postponed several shows. According to a statement from his team, “As Travis Tritt continues to recover from pneumonia, he will unfortunately be unable to perform at the Country Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland, this weekend.”

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The change of schedule didn’t stop there, as the statement continued, “In addition, Travis’s show in Richmond, Virginia, originally scheduled for Friday, October 3, has been moved to Thursday, November 12. Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the new date.”

[RELATED: Remember When Travis Tritt Helped Reunite an Iconic Rock Band?]

Travis Tritt Was Diagnosed With Pneumonia

While never wanting to cancel or postpone a show, Tritt apologized to fans in a separate statement. Revealing that he was suffering from pneumonia, the singer admitted to not listening to his body. “I’m sorry to report that I was diagnosed with pneumonia earlier this week. Turns out that pneumonia was actually present for the past 2 weeks, but I didn’t know it, because I’ve never had it before. I just knew I felt a bit weak and sluggish.”

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With Tritt already pushing his body, the singer knew that keeping his schedule would only risk making his condition worse. Postponing more shows, he added, “The two shows currently scheduled this weekend with Tyler Reese Tritt in Macon and Charleston are being rescheduled to April 22nd 2027 and November 14th 2026, respectively.”

Not the news fans wanted to hear, Tritt’s health remained the priority as he recovered from pneumonia. Thankfully, the stage would still be there when he was ready. And judging by the rescheduled dates, the country legend had every intention of getting back to it.

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