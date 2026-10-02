Luke Bryan Reveals What Lionel Richie Told Him After Latest Health Scare

With American Idol set to return in 2027, fans have wondered if Lionel Richie would return for another season due to his recent health struggles. Over the last few months, Richie distanced himself from the spotlight after he was forced to postpone shows during his Earth, Wind & Fire Sing a Song All Night Long Tour. Back in June, Richie was taken to a nearby hospital when he complained about feeling dizzy. While fans have continued to support Richie during his recovery, Luke Bryan recently offered some positive news about his friend and fellow American Idol judge.

Appearing on Good Morning America, Bryan discussed the upcoming season that would include all three judges returning. But with Richie’s recent health concerns, some wondered if the singer would take a break from his grueling schedule. According to Bryan, “He’s doing well. I talked to him. I didn’t want to call him and bug him, [but] I called him, said, ‘I love you.’ And then he called me back. He was like, ‘Man, I’m just telling you I’m alright.’ So it was good for him to call me.”

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Aside from his dizzy spell, Richie also underwent a medical procedure for heart-related issues. A representative for the singer admitted, “Lionel underwent a common procedure for atrial fibrillation (AFib). The doctor said everything went perfectly.” The representative added, “Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon.”

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Judge Breaks Silence After Onstage Health Scare]

Luke Bryan Shares Why ‘American Idol’ Is A “Fun Job”

While Richie hasn’t returned to the stage just yet, he made a surprise appearance during Bryan’s concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. With American Idol set to celebrate its 25th season in 2027, Richie wasn’t about to miss the historic moment. Announcing that he was returning with both Bryan and Underwood, Richie made it clear that a few health setbacks weren’t going to keep him away from the historic season.

As for Bryan, he showed no signs of wanting to depart from American Idol as he considered it a fun job. “It’s a fun job…The kids are fun. They’re chasing their dreams. We’re rooting for them. The show has a lot of heart. And so we’re always excited to announce the upcoming season. So somewhere there’s an American Idol out there that we don’t know about yet. So go audition.”

Although Richie still had some recovering to do before returning to his normal schedule, his seat on American Idol was waiting for him. And with Bryan offering an encouraging update, the singer appeared determined to be there when season 25 kicked off.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)