Rare Photos of Dolly Parton With “Goofy” Carl Dean Surface

Fans are getting more insight into Dolly Parton’s love story with Carl Dean. Following Parton’s death, Rebecca Seaver, the late singer’s niece and the director of the Dolly Parton Archive, opened up about her work to preserve her aunt’s legacy.

Part of that work, Seaver told Vogue, is serving as the executive director of Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum, which opened last month in Nashville.

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The museum was well underway before Parton’s death. Even the singer was surprised about some of the things that surfaced during the curation process.

One such item was Dean’s small, worn military trunk from his time in the National Guard.

“When we found Carl’s trunk, or the ‘time capsule,’ as we call it, there were lots of pictures in there. One of them is a photo strip that no one’s ever seen before,” Seaver said. “Dolly had not even seen it since it was taken, so she was absolutely floored when we found it.”

“It’s just a perfect example of their relationship,” she continued. “People haven’t seen many photos of Carl, and they don’t really know much about him other than what [Dolly’s] said over the years, so I think to see this really goofy side of him, and how happy she looks—her smile has never been brighter than it is in this photo—is so sweet.”

Dolly Parton’s Wedding Dress Surfaces

The photos weren’t the only thing housed in that trunk. The most significant finding was Parton’s wedding dress, which she believed to be lost. Shortly after the discovery, Seaver went to Parton’s home to show her aunt what she found.

“I went over and put a little garment box up on the kitchen counter. She just immediately grabbed it by the little straps, put it right up to her body, and just squealed her sweet little Dolly squeal,” Seaver recalled. “She hadn’t seen it since that day.”

After the shock wore off, Seaver noted that Parton insisted, “This has to go on display at the new museum.”

Now, the dress and the other items in the trunk live at the museum, which is housed on the third floor of Parton’s SongTeller Hotel.

“We created a beautiful case that looks just like the Ringgold Chapel where they got married,” Seaver said. “Theirs is one of the great American love stories, so it’s an absolute honor to be able to share it with everybody.”

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns