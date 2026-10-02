Ronnie Wood Says One Rolling Stones Member Is Holding Back Tour Plans

Back in July, the Rolling Stones released their first album in nearly three years with Foreign Tongues. As the album hit the airwaves, it climbed the charts, settling at No. 1 on the UK Albums chart. In the United States, it peaked at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200. But for fans, they cared little about the charts, as they wanted the band to hit the road for another tour. While the band discussed the possibility of touring once again, recently, Ronnie Wood revealed there was one person not eager to return to the stage – Keith Richards.

Speaking with NME, Wood insisted that he was more than ready but for now – there hadn’t been any agreement. “I know Mick [Jagger, frontman] is busting to go, and Keith is not busting to go. And you’ve got to have everybody’s enthusiasm to do it.”

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Although not knowing what the future held for the Rolling Stones and touring, Wood promised, “I would play that in the drop of a hat, but everybody doesn’t think like that. I think we should do a gig, just like you do. And I think we should do a tour, but it’s easier said than done.”

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Ronnie Wood Is Ready No Matter What

At 79 years old, Wood had no plans of retiring just yet. Even if the Rolling Stones were not touring, he kept himself busy with other projects. “I’m totally immersed in my Ammo band at the moment, which is setting venues alight and blowing the roof off places. I am immersed in that, but when the Stones give me the call-up papers, I’ll be back. But in the meantime, I have to keep playing.”

With Wood’s life centered on music, he couldn’t imagine a moment without the spotlight, fans, and the stage. But even with his career taking him down different avenues, he would drop it all for the Rolling Stones. “When my compadres say, ‘Let’s go’, I’ll be ready. I’ve got no plans yet though, except my plans to play South America with the Ammo band next. I’ve just been across Europe with them, and now I’m getting ready for that.”

For now, Rolling Stones fans might have to wait a little longer for another tour. But with Wood keeping himself stage-ready and Jagger apparently “busting to go,” the door certainly wasn’t closed. But the future appeared to rest with Richards and whether he wanted another trip around the world.

(Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)