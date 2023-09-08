Country Newcomer Chase Matthew Announces Come Get Your Memory Headlining Tour

Country newcomer Chase Matthew is heating things up this fall/winter with a handful of dates on his Come Get Your Memory Tour. The “Love You Again” singer shared a number of new dates for his live show, which kicked off on September 7 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The 25-date headlining trek will make stops in Little Rock, Bowling Green, Louisville, Las Vegas, and more before wrapping on Dec. 2 in Savannah, Georgia. More dates are expected to be announced soon. Joining Matthew on the road will be Trevor Snider, Tristan Baugh, Lakeview, and Graham Barham on select dates.

Fans can expect to hear country favorites including the breakout hit, “County Line,” as well as the headline tour namesake, “Come Get Your Memory,” and his debut radio single, “Love You Again.”

Tickets are on sale now and fans can keep up with what’s to come from Matthew by visiting HERE.

Thu., Sep. 7 | Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center | Harrisburg, PA^

Fri., Sep. 8 | Roxian Theatre | Mckees Rocks, PA^

Sat., Sep. 9 | The Fillmore | Silver Spring, MD^

Thu., Sep. 21 | The Hall | Little Rock, AR^

Fri., Sep. 22 | Choctaw Casino Stage | Grant, OK

Sat., Sep. 23 | Tumbleweed Dance Hall | Stillwater, OK

Wed., Sep. 27 | Capitol Theatre | Bowling Green, KY

Thu., Oct. 5 | The Bluestone | Columbus, OH+

Fri., Oct. 6 | Country Thunder Bristol | Bristol, TN

Sat., Oct. 7 | Fourth St. Live Louisville, KY^

Fri.-Sat., Oct. 13-14 | Crusens | Oct Peoria, IL**

Thu., Oct 19 | Soul Kitchen | Mobile, AL^

Fri., Oct 20 | Hot Tamale Festival | Greenville, MS

Thu., Oct 21 | Rome River Jam | Rome, GA~

Fri., Oct 22 | Country Thunder Florida | Kissimmee, FL

Thu., Oct 26 | Eagle Nest Club | Chesapeake, VA+

Fri., Oct. 27 | Lori’s Roadhouse | Wester Chester Township, OH+

Sat., Oct. 28 | Trail Fest | Morehead, KY

Fri., Nov. 3 | SEMA Fest | Las Vegas, NV

Thu., Nov. 16 | Mars Music Hall | Huntsville, AL*

Fri., Nov. 17 | Performing Arts Center GSU | Statesboro, GA

Sat., Nov. 18 | Tailgate N’ Tallboys Rockingham | Rockingham, NC

Thu., Nov. 30 | The Ranch | Ft. Myers, FL

Sat., Dec. 2 | District Live | Savannah, GA

^Featuring Trevor Snider

*Featuring Tristan Baugh

+Featuring Lakeview

**Featuring Graham Barham

~Opening For Parker McCollum + Bailey Zimmerman

Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images