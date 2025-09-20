Country Singer Cuts Ties With Record Label in Search of “Greener Pastures”

Growing up in a multi-generational family of Wyoming ranchers and cowboys, country music has always been in Ian Munsick’s blood. After moving to Nashville and releasing a self-titled EP, Munsick landed a contract with Warner Music Nashville. That’s where he released his 2021 studio debut, Coyote Cry. Now, after three albums and duets with Cody Johnson and Lainey Wilson, the “Horses Are Faster” crooner, 32, is striking out on his own.

Ian Munsick is Ready to “Roam Independently”

In a Friday (Sept. 19) Instagram post, Ian Munsick revealed “with optimism and gratitude” that after five years, he is parting ways with Warner Music Nashville in order to “roam independently.”

“I moved to Nashville 13 years ago, fresh from the prairies of Wyoming, in pursuit of making music my career. I’m incredibly grateful for the life music has given not just me, but also my wife (and manager) and our soon-to-be family of four,” Munsick wrote. “I signed with my record label, Warner Music Nashville, in 2020 and released three full albums in that partnership. I’m thankful for all we learned and accomplished together; however, the time has come for me to fly free.”

He concluded his statement by sharing a bit of that gratitude with his fans. “Your confidence in me has given me confidence in myself,” Munsick wrote. “Thank you and here’s to greener pastures!”

The singer-songwriter racked up more than 1 billion streams with his first two albums, Coyote Cry and White Buffalo. His third album, Eagle Feather, dropped in April of this year. “Long Live Cowgirls,” Munsick’s 2021 duet with Cody Johnson, climbed to No. 1 on SiriusXM’s The Highway Hot 30 Countdown. He also teamed up with Lainey Wilson on the ballad “Feather In My Hat.”

More Creative Freedom

Ian Munsick has always kept a tight grip on artistic control of his work, often writing, arranging, and producing his own songs. This preference likely influenced his decision to depart Warner Music Nashville.

“I’ve always been really intrigued by producing my own music. So that’s why I think that it doesn’t really fit in anywhere, because I’m the one that’s doing it,” Munsick explained in a July 2025 interview with Country Central. “Country music artists, for the most part, will come into the studio, they’ll do the vocal, they’ll leave… That’s never been me, man. I have to be there for every part.”

Featured image by Steve Jennings/Getty Images