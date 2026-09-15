Country Singer Forced To Cancel Rest of 2026 Shows as Bus Crash Injuries Prove More Serious Than Expected

Colt Ford won’t be performing for the rest of the year. One month after his terrifying tour bus crash, the country star took to Instagram to announce that he’ll be taking the next few months off to recover.

“I just want to thank y’all so much for all the love, the support, and the prayers I’ve gotten over the last few weeks since our bus crash,” Ford said in the clip. “It’s every artist’s nightmare. After almost 20 years and it finally happened.”

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“Unfortunately I was hurt a little bit more than we realized, and I’m having to cancel the rest of the year, have some more surgery, and hopefully get back out there next year for y’all,” he added. “I ain’t gonna let the devil win.”

Though he won’t be playing any more shows this year, Ford is already hard at work on new music and has “a handful” of songs ready to go.

“They ain’t gonna get me. They ain’t gonna make me quit,” he said. “I ain’t no fake redneck. I’ll see y’all next year. I love y’all. God bless.”

What to Know About Colt Ford

Back in August, Ford revealed that he was injured after his tour bus wound up in a ditch.

“One minute you’re headed to Germany for a show and prepping for single release the next thing you know your bus is in the ditch and you’re getting pulled through a windshield with a broken shoulder by first responders,” he wrote. “The crew is a little banged up but we’re all still here.”

“The crew is a little banged up but we’re all still here,” he wrote at the time.

Shortly thereafter, Ford’s team revealed that he’d undergone a successful shoulder surgery. However, he had to cancel his August shows as a result of the crash. Now that he has to undergo an additional surgery, Ford is taking even more time off.

As such, he won’t be playing in Branson, Missouri, Rockingham, North Carolina, Washington D.C., New York City, or East Tulsa, Oklahoma as planned.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images