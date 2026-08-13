Country Star Pulled Through Windshield After Terrifying Tour Bus Crash

Just two years ago, Colt Ford watched his life hang in the balance after he suffered a heart attack. Thankfully, the singer not only recovered but continued to share his love for country music. First starting his music career in the early 2000s, he released several albums and even wrote Jason Aldean’s “Dirt Road Anthem.” Both an accomplished singer and songwriter, Ford recently made headlines. But it wasn’t to announce a new album. Instead, it was about him being pulled from his tour bus following an accident.

If a cat has nine lives, Ford might have ten. Throughout his career on stage, the singer had more than a few close calls. The latest came when Ford was preparing for a performance in Germany. Posting a picture of the crashed tour bus, he wrote, “One minute you’re headed to Germany for a show and prepping for a single release. The next thing you know your bus is in the ditch and you’re getting pulled through a windshield with a broken shoulder by First Responders.”

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While not the news fans wanted to hear, Ford promised that the crew was safe. “The crew is a little banged up, but we’re all still here.” Not making any announcement about his future performances following the crash, he had shows on Saturday and August 19. But again, with Ford suffering a broken shoulder, fans might need to prepare for a change in schedule.

[RELATED: Country Singer Colt Ford Shares Heartbreaking News One Year After Near-Death Experience]

Country Music Rallies Behind Colt Ford Following Tour Bus Crash

With fans offering their love and support to Ford, country music stars like Jake Owen added their voices to the comments. “Glad yall are okay dude. You have endured some life. Love ya.”

Owen wasn’t the only one, as both George Birge and Uncle Kracker sent messages of support. “Man you been through it, toughest guy I know. Love you brother.” Uncle Kracker added, “Praying for you and your crew homie.”

For Meghan Patrick, she noted the tough times Ford faced. “While I am so relieved you’re alive, I am so sorry for all of this brother. You’ve had more than your share of hard times and Mitchell and I are praying for you. Here to help any way we can, love you buddy.”

Although Ford appeared to have more than his share of bad luck, he never faced those difficult moments alone. From health scares to his latest accident, he continued to have the support of fans, friends, and all of country music.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)