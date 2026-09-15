Country Singer “Fortunate” To Be Alive After Life-Threatening Medical Emergency

Climbing the ranks of country music, Travis Yee was quickly making a name for himself when releasing singles like “She’s Changing,” “Land of the Cream Cheese,” and “Love’ll Do It To Ya.” Although Yee took a different approach to country music, the country singer gained a sizable following on social media. On Spotify, he surpassed over 10,000 monthly listeners. Ready to take over the genre, Yee recently revealed that he was lucky to be alive after a life-threatening emergency.

Wanting to keep fans updated about his career, Yee shared a different message when he discussed what led him to the hospital in the first place. “About a week ago, things took a pretty dramatic turn. I started losing roughly 3-4 ounces of blood every evening when I went to the bathroom. And because apparently I enjoy making questionable decisions, I initially thought, ‘Well, it stops afterward, so I’m probably fine.’ Spoiler alert: I was not fine.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Although losing that amount of blood would frighten some, Yee pushed through the illness. That was until it wouldn’t stop. “Within about 30 minutes, I lost roughly 20 ounces of blood and passed around 25 blood clots,” he wrote. “I’m not exaggerating those numbers. The weird part was that I didn’t initially feel dizzy, nauseous, or particularly sick. But since the bleeding wasn’t stopping, I finally decided I needed to go to the emergency room.”

[RELATED: 3 of the Greatest Storytellers in Country Music History]

Travis Yee Tells Fans To Get Checked

Finally heading to the hospital, Yee barely made it inside before fainting several times. With doctors rushing to help the singer, they discovered numerous tears in his blood vessels. Not wanting to waste time, the doctors performed surgery to correct the issue. And while Yee admitted they went through his “groin area,” he saved fans from the graphic details.

Play video

Thankfully, Yee was able to return home and focus on his recovery. But at the same time, he used the health scare to urge fans to listen to their bodies. “If your body is giving you a warning sign that something isn’t right, get it checked out. Don’t assume it’s nothing just because you don’t feel that bad.”

Considering himself lucky, Yee knew the outcome could have been drastically different had he waited any longer. Thankfully, what started as a terrifying health scare ended with the country singer back home.

(Photo by Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)