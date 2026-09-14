Lana Del Rey’s Country(ish) Era Continues With a Major Zach Bryan Collaboration

Lana Del Rey has a major collaboration in the works. The singer recently took to Instagram to announce that she and Zach Bryan finished recording a song together.

Del Rey shared pics and videos of her time with the country star in the post. One clip showed Bryan hanging out in the studio, while a selfie featured Bryan posing with Del Rey and her husband, Jeremy Dufrene.

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“Whale, we finally got our song done. And that’s no Lie 🎶,” Del Rey wrote alongside the pics and videos. “Not only that Zach, Sam and Shelby went to great lengths to get down to Massachusetts while we were up here working to bring back Mother whale and moonlight roll on… If you know, you know. Melinda and Doug are so aspirational. I also love their substack. I can’t wait to get down to say hi ourselves.”

Del Rey added, “I just wanna say thank you so much to them for working with us to get something that our fam is gonna treasure forever. I also wanna think thank Jeff from Epilogues in Bristol for a couple of our other pieces. Much love to everyone.”

What to Know About Lana Del Rey’s Country Album

The collaboration follows news that Del Rey plans to release a country album. She’s been teasing the LP since 2024. It’s gone through name changes since then; first it was Lasso, then The Right Person Will Stay, and now Stove.

Initially slated for release in the spring of 2025, the album was pushed to January 2026. Del Rey spoke about the cause for the delay in an interview with W Magazine last summer.

“They were more autobiographical than I thought, and that took more time,” she said. “The majority of the album will have a country flair.”

More recently, in a July Instagram post, Del Rey revealed that she’s recorded a companion album to Stove. Neither LP has a release date.

“So much has happened over the last four years, so much time waiting for things to come together and so much time wondering if it was ok that things were falling apart,” she wrote. “Patience was the key, and in between the songs came new thoughts about old friends and new dreams and from the doubt of whether the tree I had been planting would grow came new sprouts and so grew a new rose bush underneath the willow—a large companion album, compiled by as many people as I could find to help me gather my thoughts about how much was changing.”

What to Know About Lana Del Rey’s Forthcoming Albums

“Stove is so lovely and intact as it was intended to be-a classic album if I may say, a lot of of which we’ve toured and you’ve heard – but not all of it,” Del Rey added. “… As the years went by, came a beautiful, secondary album… A commentary of sorts on everything that has been going on, and the patience that was required- and the trust I had to have that not all the things that weren’t working was just because of me.”

She went on to note that the dual LPs are “two of my most beautiful pieces of work, rooted in what I thought would be made out of growth and joy but was peppered with a secondary compilation of songs that sprouted from doubt, hopefulness, and the understanding that new beginnings truly mean starting completely fresh and over.”

“When life decides to send you down another river, it’s really not your choice and it’s truly an adventure of its own,” she wrote. “I wrote about it. Now it’s time to trust the process and go downstream.”

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