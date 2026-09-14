Céline Dion Breaks Down in Tears Seconds Into Her First Full Concert in More Than 6 Years

Celine Dion is back! Six years after playing her last full-length show, the singer returned to the stage for her 26-show residency at Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, France.

Dion began her comeback show with “On Ne Change Pas,” but stopped performing just seconds into the track, People reported. She appeared to wipe away tears as she stood with her hand over her heart.

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Dion eventually got back to the music, finishing the first song before continuing her set with “Destin.” Next, she took a moment to address her fans, speaking in both French and English.

“There are many of you here tonight from all over the world. Thank you so very much for coming,” she said, per the outlet. “If it’s your first time in Paris. I hope you fall in love with it, just like I did. Finally, it’s amazing we are all together.”

“I made a promise. I made a promise to come back, to be back on stage. So here I am, singing for you and singing for me, singing life!” Dion continued. “Thank you so very much for your support, your patience and if I may say so: I am everything I am because you loved me.”

Dion went on to perform “Because You Loved Me,” a song she released in 1996.

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Dion’s European performance was the first time she’d put on a full concert since March 2020.

Following that New Jersey show, the remainder of Dion’s tour was initially postponed and eventually canceled, first due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later as a result of her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.

Her health issues were largely the focus of her 2024 documentary, I Am: Celine Dion. Putting herself out there in that way was uncomfortable, Dion told Harper’s Bazaar, but something she felt like she owed her fans.

“They paid for tickets,” she said. “They bought my records. They gave me that luxury. So the least I can do is tell them that I’m alive.”

It’s because of that candor, Dion believes, that her fans have stuck by her all these years.

“I’m honest, and it’s not always pretty,” she said. “Sometimes it’s happy things, sometimes it’s sad, but it’s called life.” No one knows this more than her. “Instead of questioning life, can you live life? So I’m living my life, girl. I’m living the life.”

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage





