Kelly Clarkson Leaves It All on the Stage With Powerhouse Dolly Parton Tribute

Nearly a month has passed since Dolly Parton died at 80, and the tributes haven’t remotely stopped pouring in. Showing just how big of an impact she had, countless artists have covered the hitmaker’s song. Aside from the stage, Dolly proved how stardom could change the world for the better. Leaving behind a legacy that will forever remain, Kelly Clarkson celebrated Dolly with a moving performance of “I Will Always Love You.”

Hearing Clarkson cover any song was a treat, but “I Will Always Love You” wasn’t just a song – it was a goodbye. Although Dolly wrote and recorded the song first, Whitney Houston later performed it and helped introduce it to an entirely new generation. And now, decades later, Clarkson stepped behind the mic to honor the woman who started it all.

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The moment came as Clarkson performed at the special event for the Coca-Cola company in Atlanta. Not open to the public, the event featured the singer performing “Since U Been Gone,” “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” and “Breakaway.” But again, nothing compared to when she turned the spotlight on Dolly.

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Kelly Clarkson Finds Peace In Dolly Parton’s Music

Although most fans missed the performance, thankfully, an employee had their phone ready, capturing every second of the moving cover. Gaining over 13,000 likes, fans considered it one of the best tributes yet.

Aside from her performance, Clarkson also shared a special message on Instagram. When it was announced that Dolly passed away, the singer wrote, “Dolly Parton had a way of making everyone feel special, and seen, and welcomed, and as if you were old friends. I will miss her heart and her voice as I am sure millions will.”

While Clarkson mourned the loss of an icon, she hoped to remind fans that Dolly was never too far away. “What an incredible gift and talent she was and still is with an amazing catalogue of art she has left behind for all of us.”

Dolly once wrote “I Will Always Love You” as a farewell. And decades later, Clarkson gave those words new meaning as she used them to say goodbye to the woman who wrote them.

(Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)