Ella Langley Spots Young Fan in the Crowd and Does Something She’s “Never Done” Before

With the year that has followed Ella Langley, it should come as no surprise she dominated the CMA Awards when the nominations were released. Taking home a total of nine nominations, the country singer gained nods for Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and even Entertainer of the Year. And speaking of Entertainer of the Year, Langley proved what it meant to be a superstar when she welcomed a young fan on stage to help her perform “Loving Life Again.”

When releasing her second studio album, Dandelion, Langley couldn’t get away from the massive success of “Choosin’ Texas.” Although thrilled over how fans embraced the album, it featured several hits like “Bottom of Your Boots” and “Be Her.” While the songs didn’t control the airwaves like “Choosin’ Texas,” it helped the album peak at No. 1 on the US Top Country Albums and the US Billboard 200. And for one young fan, there was no “Choosin’ Texas” over “Loving Life Again.”

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Taking the stage at West Virginia’s Charleston Coliseum, Langley continued to travel the country with her Dandelion tour. But during Sunday’s show, the country singer needed some help with “Loving Life Again.” That’s when she welcomed Emily to the center of the stage. Standing under the spotlight, thousands of fans cheered on Emily as she jumped into the lyrics.

[RELATED: 2026 CMA Awards Nominees Announced as Ella Langley Leads With 9 Nominations]

Ella Langley Riding ‘Dandelion’ Success Into The CMA Awards

Although a young fan, Emily wasn’t about to let the moment slip through her fingers. Pushing fear to the side, the fan stole the spotlight from Langley as one fan wrote, “I watched this about 10 times. What a special moment for Emily, but Ella seems so genuine and joyful, this is so sweet.”

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The praise didn’t stop there as other comments read:

“Gosh that girl was the CUTEST and Ella was so nice to bring her on stage. “

“It was a magical moment! she said she never did that before too. So glad she came to Charleston WV! “

“She will treasure this for a lifetime. How precious this is. Love you Ella”

“I absolutely loveddd her concert!! I’m so glad she came to wv!!”

“She will NEVER forget that moment !!!!!”

Aside from connecting with fans both young and old, Langley was hoping that Dandelion would bring her a few accolades to end the year. Leading the nominations at the CMA Awards, the hitmaker had the chance to once again add a little history to her country music career.

Don’t miss the 2026 CMA Awards, airing live on November 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, Disney+, and available to stream on Hulu the following day.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)