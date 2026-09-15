Jelly Roll Says He’d Leave His Music Career Behind Without Hesitation for This One Reason

Having faced some massive challenges in his life, Jelly Roll proved that no matter how big the obstacle – there was always a way. That mindset helped him to become a household name in country music. But he was more than a country singer – he was also a member of the Grand Ole Opry. If that wasn’t enough, his talents landed him several awards, including three Grammy Awards. Although thrilled about what he accomplished within the genre, he recently admitted that if God told him to leave, he wouldn’t even ponder the decision.

While expanding his stardom in country music, Jelly Roll wasn’t afraid to leave it all behind. As he saw it, it was because of his faith that he was given the opportunity in the first place. During a recent interview, he noted how he wanted to take time away from the spotlight to talk with God. “Everything that Jason or Jelly Roll wanted to do in the music business, I’ve done now. So at this point, I really need to go talk to God and see if he wants me to stick around and what He wants me to do next.”

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Although Jelly Roll had a historic year in country music, his personal life took over headlines when he and his wife, Bunnie Xo, filed for divorce. Deciding to split after years together, the news came as a shock, as the two presented themselves as the ultimate power couple. But with Jelly Roll on the verge of being single, he was taking time to let the right path reveal itself.

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Reveals He Is Stepping Away From Touring To Heal: “My Last Show for a Year or Two”]

Jelly Roll’s Success All Came From God

Leaving behind a career in country music sounded crazy to some, but for Jelly Roll – every moment on stage was a gift. He never imagined becoming a member of the Opry, yet he stood on the famous stage.

Grateful for every second in the spotlight, Jelly Roll insisted, “If God tells me to go work at a homeless shelter in Paducah, Kentucky, I’m out of here. Y’all will never see me again… He gave me everything I ever wanted man. Grammys, ACMs, CMAs, I’m a member of the Grand Ole Opry. God has done it.”

With faith taking his life from behind bars to sold-out arenas, Jelly Roll knew that whatever came next, it was all part of a bigger plan. And while he might not know the full plan, he was more than willing to follow wherever his faith led him.

(Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)