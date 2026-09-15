Reba McEntire Delivers Moving Performance Celebrating Dolly Parton’s Life, Legacy, and Music at the 78th Emmy Awards

Celebrating another year in television, the 78th Emmy Awards kicked off tonight at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Throughout the evening, the production hoped to honor some of those standout performances in series like The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, and more. But at the same time, the Emmy Awards never wanted to forget the stars the industry lost over the last year. While highlighting the talents of Tim Curry, Frank Beard, and Sam Neill, Reba McEntire was on hand to remember not just the stardom of Dolly Parton, but the legacy she left behind.

The world stopped on August 25 when news broke that Dolly had sadly passed away. Although she stepped away from the spotlight over the last few months, her death came as a shock to fans and the industry. With countless tributes pouring in, even the icon’s website added a section for fans to leave their favorite memories of Dolly.

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Reba McEntire takes the stage to perform “Appalachian Memories” as a tribute to Dolly Parton at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/uPEaBWdGP9 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 15, 2026

With Dolly leaving her mark on country music, Hollywood, and the world, Reba felt that pressure as she took the stage to perform “Appalachian Memories.” Having spent decades in the industry, Reba knew how to command the stage. But at the same time, this wasn’t just a normal performance. Reba and Dolly shared more than a love for country music. They were friends.

[RELATED: Dolly Parton Had a Simple One-Word Request Before Her Death, Sister Reveals]

Reba McEntire Cherishing Every Memory And Note From Dolly Parton

At the time of Dolly’s passing, Reba took a moment to remember her friend with a heartfelt post on Instagram. Explaining how Dolly went to the “higher and greater side,” the pictures showed their friendship both on and off the stage.

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And for Reba, she couldn’t help but thank Dolly for practically everything. “Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang.”

Keeping Dolly close, Reba concluded, “I’ll never forget the first time I met you and I’ll never forget our last conversation. I hold it with love in my heart. I will always love you.”

While Noah Kahan paid tribute to the many stars lost with “Bridge Over Troubled Water” during the In Memoriam segment, Dolly received a goodbye all her own. And fittingly, it came from someone who didn’t just know the icon fans saw on stage. Reba had the chance to know the person behind the rhinestones.

(Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)