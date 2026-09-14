How To Watch the Emmys’ Dolly Parton Tribute Featuring Reba McEntire Tonight

Dolly Parton will be honored at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, September 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The celebration of the de facto Queen of Appalachia, who died in late August, will be led by fellow country queen Reba McEntire.

Following the news of Parton’s passing, McEntire shared a heartwarming slideshow of photos of the two singers through the years on Instagram. From their curly-haired days of the 1980s to the set of McEntire’s long-running sitcom, Reba, it’s clear that McEntire and Parton had developed a lengthy and meaningful friendship.

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“Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth,” McEntire wrote. “Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge heart. There will never be another you.”

Watch Reba McEntire Honor Dolly Parton on NBC and Peacock

The celebration of Dolly Parton’s life and musical legacy will be broadcast on NBC at 8 pm ET. Peacock will also be streaming the Emmys. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reba McEntire is slated to sing a song by Parton. So, it will be a performance not to miss.

While it’s unclear what song McEntire might sing in Parton’s honor, there are certainly plenty to choose from. The two singers and long-time friends collaborated several times in the studio and on stage. This includes their 2021 duet, “Does He Love You”. They also performed a version of McEntire’s “How Blue” on a 2006 episode of CMT Giants.

Of course, McEntire could opt for a song that speaks to Parton’s legacy, not just their working relationship. “Coat Of Many Colors” or “My Tennessee Mountain Home” would be appropriately biographical songs to honor Parton. Parton had also cited the song “Seeker” as the song she felt most accurately described her.

McEntire ended her touching Instagram post with the sign-off, “I Will Always Love You”. The farewell message referenced Parton’s 1974 hit, later made even more famous by Whitney Houston in 1992.

Whatever her decision, the world will be watching as McEntire takes the stage to celebrate a larger-than-life personality whose absence has been felt in all corners of the world.

Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images for CMT