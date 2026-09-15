Brooks & Dunn Set for Prestigious CMA Honor as Kacey Musgraves Makes Bold Ella Langley Prediction

The CMA Awards are often billed as one of the biggest nights in country music. Not wanting to disappoint fans, producers promised an unforgettable evening packed with special performances, historic moments, and a laugh or two. With Lainey Wilson hosting the event, the country singer was ready to celebrate another defining year for women in the genre. And speaking of women, while nominated for five CMA Awards, Kacey Musgraves recently revealed she planned on losing every category to Ella Langley. But for Brooks & Dunn, they won’t have to worry about Langley stealing awards, as they will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

First established during the early 1960s, the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to artists who not only left their mark on the industry but helped encourage and expand the genre. Over the years, artists like Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood, Johnny Cash, and several others have held the prestigious award.

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For Brooks & Dunn, the moment came after the duo scored nearly two dozen No. 1 hits. The singers charted more than 60 songs like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and “My Maria.” They also won two Grammy Awards, 20 CMA Awards, and are members of both the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

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Although thrilled to honor and celebrate Brooks & Dunn, CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern noted how they weren’t finished just yet. “We are proud to celebrate everything they’ve given to this genre and the mark they continue to leave on its future.”

[RELATED: The Best-Selling Country Duo of All Time Confirms First Original New Music in Nearly 20 Years Is “Ready and on the Way”]

Kacey Musgraves Ready To Lose At The CMA Awards

While Brooks & Dunn didn’t have to worry about competing at the CMA Awards, Musgraves found herself competing against one of the biggest names in the genre today. Thanks to her hit song “Choosin’ Texas,” Langley shattered expectations when she received nine nominations. They included Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.

Having to share a category with Langley was both encouraging and frightening for Musgraves. When performing in Wisconsin for her Middle of Nowhere tour, the hitmaker wondered what she should wear. “I’m going to have to really pick out something really pretty to wear whenever I lose everything to Ella Langley.”

The crowd might have disagreed with Musgraves, but the singer was completely fine. And the reason – because she understood the historic year Langley was having. But no matter what happens at the CMA Awards, she promised that seeing thousands of fans pack the arena for her concert was better than any award.

Don’t miss the 2026 CMA Awards, airing live November 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. The awards will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM)