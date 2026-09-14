Watch 102-Year-Old World War II Veteran Bring MLB Crowd to Its Feet With “God Bless America”

When the Milwaukee Brewers took the field on Friday, it wasn’t just another matchup against the Cincinnati Reds. It was the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of thousands of people. A moment that changed America, cities all around the nation took a moment to honor the lives lost and those who continued to fight for freedom. But when it came time to perform “God Bless America,” the MLB didn’t call on a big name. Instead, America turned its attention to a true hero.

At 102, Sverre Vinje had memories like watching the invention of the television. He also recalled the advancements in technology with computers, video games, cell phones, and social media. Having watched the world around him change practically overnight, Vinje was more than a bystander. He served during World War II. Knowing the price that many who stood beside him paid, Vinje took great pride in grabbing the mic and honoring America on 9/11.

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A 102-year-old World War II veteran brought the crowd to its feet at a Milwaukee Brewers game with a powerful rendition of “God Bless America” as the nation marked 25 years since the 9/11 attacks. pic.twitter.com/I8uZub911H — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 14, 2026

For most sporting events, organizers will schedule an established singer to cover the national anthem or “God Bless America.” But 9/11 wasn’t about a standout performance. It was about never forgetting those lost. And with more than a century of life behind him, Vinje didn’t need a perfect voice to make the moment powerful.

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Veteran Goes From Battle Of Iwo Jima To 9/11 Tribute

Gaining over 54,000 views, Vinje went viral for his performance. And that love and respect went far beyond the stadium as fans at home wrote, “What an absolute legend! Everybody in that stadium showed him respect with that standing ovation! Love to see it!” Another person added, “Nothing more powerful than a patriotic veteran.”

Clinching a spot in the postseason, the Brewers gave Vinje one more reason to celebrate. He might have been invited to the ballpark to help honor America, but by the end of the night, he watched Milwaukee make a little history of its own. The Brewers decimated the Reds, 20-0.

Having served at both the Battle of Iwo Jima and the Battle of Okinawa, Vinje had already given more to his country than most ever could. But at 102, he was still finding ways to honor it.

(Photo by Kylie Bridenhagen/MLB Photos via Getty Images)