Country Singer Reveals Sobriety Milestone Months After Stepping Away From Touring: “That Ol’ Ego Had To Be Put in Check”

Most years for Randall King included performing more than 150 shows a year. With there being only 12 months in a year, he was taking the stage over ten times in four weeks. Although not wasting a moment in the spotlight, the stress appeared to finally catch King in March when he announced he needed to cancel a series of concerts to focus on himself. After spending the last few months away from the stage, he finally returned, and according to the hitmaker, he was celebrating six months of sobriety.

When King first announced his hiatus, fans rallied around the singer, offering both love and support throughout his time away. But on August 8, he returned to the Grand Ole Opry. Loving his time at the historic venue, he followed that performance by announcing that he was returning to support Luke Bryan.

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@lilyjjoseph I contemplated posting this, but then I realized there is no shame in being real. And I think Randall’s message could touch so many more people than just those who were in the audience tonight. “I think music is the most powerful tool in the world besides prayer.” There’s truly nothing stronger than having God on your side through whatever you’re facing. #RandallKing #countrymusic #faith #powerinprayer #Christian ♬ original sound – Lily Joseph

Over the weekend, King stood under the spotlight at the Lee Street Jamboree in Texas. While performing, the singer paused for a moment to address fans and give them an update on his life. “I went absent for about five months, cancelled my tour, put myself into rehab. I’m six and a half months sober. But the most important thing to me is that I got my faith back. I got my family back. I think it’s alright to say you’re not okay. Don’t ever be afraid to tell somebody that you’re not okay or get help, ’cause it happens to all of us.”

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Randall King No Longer Putting His Career First

Thrilled that King was able to find both peace and sobriety, fans cheered as he admitted that the entertainment industry took a toll on his body and mental health. “I’ll tell you, this industry can be ridiculous. It can be really hard on people. There’s a lot of things that distract you from what you’re supposed to be focused on. I put my career before anything else, and I put myself before anything else. That ‘ol ego had to be put in check.”

Not wanting to dwell on the past too long, King once again thanked fans and insisted that he was eternally grateful. “I’m just grateful to be here. I’m grateful that God turned it all around, and that music’s still a part of my life, because I think music is the most powerful tool in the world besides prayer. If my music’s meant anything to you over the years and it’s touched your life in a way that’s changed some things for you, that means everything — because that’s what it’s here for.”

King might have stepped away from music for a few months, but he returned with something far more important than another tour. Having his family, faith, and sobriety at his side, the country singer was ready for a new chapter and a new era.

(Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)