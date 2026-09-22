Riley Green’s Dog Carl Predicts the Winner of ‘The Voice’—And It’s Not Who You’d Expect

Riley Green has joined The Voice for season 30, bringing a little country to the equation. During the premiere episode, Green appeased fans of his dog Carl (who gets plenty of love online from country listeners) by bringing him in to “predict” the winner of The Voice.

In between the premiere “Blind Auditions,” Green brought the rest of the coaches—Queen Latifah, Kelly Clarkson, and Adam Levine—to meet Carl and see the stunt they “worked on all night.”

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Riley Green’s Dog Carl Predicts the Winner of ‘The Voice’

Green set up dog bowls with each coach’s name on them. “He has great listening ears for ‘The Voice’,” Green said, explaining the game to his fellow famous faces. “I taught him to predict the winner.”

After Levine determined there was no foul play involved by switching out his and Green’s dog bowls, Carl put in his two cents. Instead of going to Green as planned, he chose Clarkson, much to his owner’s chagrin.

“Carl, we worked on it all night…” Green said, defeated, while Clarkson celebrated, saying, “Carl has spoken; have a nice day, folks.”

It was a nice moment for Green fans who follow the country star and Carl on social media. Listeners know you rarely see one without the other, making this four-legged cameo a heartwarming moment during the Season 30 premiere.

Season 30 of ‘The Voice’

This season of The Voice returns to regular programming after last season’s “Battle of Champions” format. Featuring a mix of first-time coaches and returning favorites, this season promises many exciting updates.

Between a two-hour premiere episode and a “First In” button that lets a coach automatically sweep a contestant of their choice onto their team, The Voice is primed for a season unlike any other.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)