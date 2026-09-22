“That’s the Fastest a Girl’s Turned Me Down in a Long Time”: ‘The Voice’ Contestant Crushes Riley Green’s Coaching Dreams

Riley Green’s charms don’t always work. The newly minted Voice coach learned that the hard way during the show’s season 30 premiere, after Hazel Gerson took the stage for her Blind Audition.

The 21-year-old San Jose, California, native missed her college graduation to audition for the show. It wound up being worth it, as her performance of Alex Clare’s “Too Close” got both Kelly Clarkson and Green to turn their chairs around.

Videos by American Songwriter

Green started off the pitches by dubbing Gerson “awesome,” and by telling her that her first name is “very Alabama.”

“You could be southern and don’t even know it,” he said. “And [you’re wearing] camouflage. I feel like there’s a lot of things going on here that really make a lot of sense. It feels right to me. It was definitely not country, but there’s something really cool about music that just touches people.

Hazel Gerson, 21, San Jose, California, missing college graduation to audition, wants to be brave, “Too Close,” KC turns, Riley turns, feels country and doesn’t know it, obsessed with KC, wants her to release last level, picks KC, wants someone who’s special and rare, RG turned down sad.”

While Gerson appreciated the kind words, when it was Clarkson’s turn to speak she got visibly excited.

“You’re toast,” Adam Levine told Green.

Riley Green Gets Rejected on The Voice

Clarkson seemingly agreed, and started coaching Gerson right away. She praised the contestant’s sound, but said she needed to work on “releasing that last level.”

Gerson was impressed by both her pitch and Clarkson herself, complimenting, “The long hair is really beautiful by the way.”

“Thank you! I’ll give it to you. It’s clip ins. You can have it. I will share,” Clarkson said. “Don’t you want a coach that will share with you?!”

Gerson stated that she did, telling the coaches, “I’m really bad with decisions, but this is an easy one. I’m gonna go Team Kelly.”

That statement cut Green to the bone. After Gerson made her way backstage, Green told his fellow coaches, “That’s the fastest a girl’s turned me down in a long time. She said, ‘This is an easy decision.”

“This really cut Riley to the core,” Levine told the cameras. “His self-esteem is shot. We’ve got to build him back up again slowly.”

Green tried to think of ways he could best Clarkson’s offer for hair, stating, “I’ve got to get some fake mustaches to hand out.”

The Voice will continue its premiere week with new episodes set to air Tuesday and Wednesday on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC