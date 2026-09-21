‘The Voice’ Made One Special Modification to Riley Green’s Chair—and It’s Perfectly on Brand

Since the premiere of The Voice, the producers have made sure to add an element of country music. That started with Blake Shelton and eventually turned into Reba McEntire. The singing competition even welcomed the duo of Dan + Shay. Always willing to embrace change, The Voice was thrilled to add Riley Green to the season 30 lineup. Competing alongside Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Queen Latifah, Green revealed that The Voice built a special country-style attachment for his chair.

On Monday, September 21, season 30 of The Voice will kick off with a new round of blind auditions. But fans might notice a change when it comes to the famed red chairs. While producers didn’t alter the chairs for Clarkson, Levine, or Queen Latifah, Green needed some alterations to fit his cowboy hat.

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Discussing the new season, Green explained how he couldn’t wear his signature hat due to the filming requirements. With cameras placed in certain positions, the singer’s hat caused an issue with the marking. But that’s when the show had an idea. “They made me a little hat holster right there on my chair. It’s right there on the side, I kinda sheath it when I sit down.”

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The Advice Blake Shelton Gave Riley Green Before ‘The Voice’

Having spent the last few months promoting the new season, The Voice already revealed what the new chair looked like. Sharing a video on Instagram, fans noticed that Green’s hat was hanging from the side of the chair as he turned.

Grateful for the addition, Green believed it was his secret weapon when wanting to add a country singer to his lineup. “It’s always nice to have it to pull out, too, because when a real country artist gets up there, I need to really win ’em over.”

Although it has been some time since Shelton coached, apparently, he offered some advice to Green when it came to competing. Shelton joked, “Don’t try to be nice, don’t try get along with them. They don’t care about you. I promise you, they don’t care about you. You need to get that in your head right now, and play to win. You hear me, Riley? You’re playing to win, not make friends, okay?”

Between Shelton telling him to play to win and The Voice building a special holster for his cowboy hat, Green arrived prepared for his first season. And when the right country singer stepped on stage, that hat might become his best recruiting tool.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)