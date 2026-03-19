Country Star Halts Career, Abruptly Cancels Shows To Seek Professional Help: “Through God’s Grace and Mercy I Will Rise From This”

Coming off the release of his latest single, “Thinkin’ ‘Bout Drinkin’”, Randall King scheduled a series of shows and festivals throughout 2026. Excited to make the most out of the new year, the country singer shocked fans when he announced that he needed to cancel all upcoming shows. With artists never wanting to cancel a single show, the idea of canceling all shows caused a great deal of concern among fans. Addressing his decision, King explained how he was struggling and needed help.

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Given the growing demand from the music industry, most singers and musicians will power through sickness, heartbreak, and loss to make a show. Knowing the cost of fame, King decided to put his own health first.

Posting a statement on Facebook, King wrote, “It’s easy to get lost in this world. Sometimes you have no idea how deep into it you are until you step back and look. Over the past couple weeks I’ve dug deep and taken a hard look at areas of my life that need serious attention and change because not only have my choices effected myself, they have affected the people I love the most. My faith comes first and right now I don’t feel right stepping on stage without the confidence that I’m living as the man God has called me to be.”

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Randall King Asks For “Any Prayers” Fans Can Give

Not giving a direct answer, King admitted he was seeking professional help. “For that reason, I’m pausing touring for the time being. I’m actively seeking professional help and focusing on my faith, my health/mental health, and my family.”

Understanding that his decision left thousands of disappointed fans, he insisted it wasn’t easy. “It’s so hard for me to cancel shows because touring has been my life for the last decade. But for the sake of my faith, my family, and my fans, I have to be authentic in this change in my life, and walk by Faith. Let me take this time, commit to getting well, and through this, return stronger, focused, and more grateful than ever.”

Thanking fans for their continued support as he takes a moment to ground himself, King concluded, “ I appreciate any prayers you have. Through God’s grace and mercy I will rise from this and see yall soon.”

For now, King is stepping away from the spotlight to focus on what matters most. And while fans may have to wait, it’s clear this pause is about something bigger than music.

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)