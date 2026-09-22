Sisters Who Work at Dolly Parton’s Amusement Park Score Season’s First Four-Chair Turn on ‘The Voice’

It took two people to get the first four-chair turn of The Voice season 30. Sisters Ferryn and Brinkley Wright managed to get Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Queen Latifah, and Adam Levine all to turn their chairs with their performance of Linda Ronstadt’s “When Will I Be Loved.”

Before their time on stage, the Wright sisters revealed that they hail from Sevierville, Tennessee, the hometown of the late, great Dolly Parton. Not only that, but both sisters work full-time at the legendary singer’s amusement park, Dollywood, as performers.

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Ferryn, 20, got the chance to sing on stage with Parton before she died, while both she and Brinkley, 17, walked in a parade alongside the “Jolene” singer.

“It was an honor to be around the late, great Dolly Parton,” Ferryn told the cameras. “We miss her so much, and East Tennessee will never be the same.”

It’s safe to say the sisters did Parton proud with their performance, and earned the respect of all four coaches.

Kelly Clarkson and Queen Latifah Make a Country Pitch

“Your vocals sound so sweet together, your energy together was amazing,” Queen Latifah told the sisters. “It came through this chair and said, ‘Turn around, Queen.’”

When it was his turn to speak, Levine revealed that Clarkson had been “bullying” him to turn his chair.

“I couldn’t think of a reason why you would pick me, which is why I was discouraged,” Levine explained. “But then I saw you guys perform with each other and the chemistry was so amazing. Then I was like, ‘Wait a minute. They should be with me because nobody would expect it.’”

“I won The Voice last season; I can do it. I know Riley’s going to come in hot with his cowboy hat and his country sexy ass, and I know Kelly’s going to tell you all the things you want to hear, because Kelly’s so charming,” he continued. “Queen and I are kind of on the outskirts of this, but we’re going to team up.”

“I think we may have to,” Queen Latifah agreed. “There’s two of them and two of us, and I see them winning The Voice and going beyond. They are a world I want to live in.”

Riley Green Does His Thing

Green got tired of the chitchat and decided to jump in with a pitch of his own.

“That was the first performance I’ve seen that took me back to where I grew up,” he said. “I was back in a little music hall at my great-grandparents’ house, listening to country music that my grandparents loved so much. “

“Obviously, because y’all are sisters, y’all’s voices go so well together. It’s got that old school country music feel,” Green continued. “It’s such a great time to be that right now.”

Clarkson wasn’t prepared to give in without a fight, telling the girls, “I dabble in country because I love country so much.”

“I’ll tell you this, I’m actually the only coach to ever win with a group,” she said. “… I think you could take songs that aren’t necessarily country and put your spin on them and have a whole new magic to them.”

Green piped back up on to brag that he’s had “a little success with duets”—”You Look Like You Love Me,” anyone?!—before comparing the sisters to his frequent partner.

“There was a girl who reminded me a lot of y’all. I took her on tour with me,” he said. “Her name’s Ella Langley. She’s doing pretty well.”

“We’re not quite there yet,” Levine said. “We’re still on The Voice. I’m gonna say it again. Sometimes when you make a choice that’s strange to make at the time, it winds up paying dividends in the long run.”

Riley Green Wins Big

Challenged to make their decision, Clarkson offered up one last plea, “I know he’s handsome. Don’t look at him. I know what you’re thinking. It’s not a bad choice, but is it the right one?”

Regardless of it was the right or wrong choice, the Wrights wound up picking the “My Way” singer as their coach.

“I love country music, but it’s hard to beat Riley,” Queen Latifah said after the defeat. “In a four-chair turn, if it’s country involved, we’ve got a problem. Houston, we have a problem.”

After the audition, Queen Latifah joked to the other coaches, “They thought about it, and then they looked into Riley’s eyeballs.”

“I know! Just don’t look at him!” Clarkson agreed, before complaining to the cameras, “Riley has some kind of vampire, glamour, cowboy crap that I cannot fight.”

Green couldn’t help but gloat a little, sarcastically telling Clarkson, “I hate that for you.” The “My Way” singer went on to remark of the “blur of Riley hate” he experienced, and Levine was annoyed by the suggestion.

“I’m Riley, people gang up on me, wah!” Levine mocked. Green didn’t take it laying down, instead quipping back, “I’m Adam, I was on The Voice and The Oregon Trail.”

“You see, that’s an old joke,” Levine said. “He thinks that I’m old.”

The Voice will continue its premiere week with new episodes set to air Tuesday and Wednesday on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC