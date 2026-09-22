Queen Latifah Makes ‘The Voice’ History With First-Ever “First In Button,” Nabs 16-Year-Old Vocal Powerhouse

Queen Latifah has joined The Voice coaching squad for season 30, and she’s already made a buzzy decision. During the show’s premiere episode, the legendary vocalist and actress used a new tool at the coach’s disposal for this season: the “First In” button. The advantage lets the first coach who turns around automatically nab the artist of their choice. Queen Latifah used hers on a powerhouse vocalist who shocked viewers by being just 16.

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Queen Latifah’s “First In” Button Pick on ‘The Voice’

Latifah used her “First In” button on Mia Knight, a fellow New Jersey native. The 16-year-old singer took to the stage to sing “You Stole The Show” by Sienna Spiro. A tall order for any vocalist, but Knight ran through it with ease and a confidence beyond her years.

“This is a really big thing for me,” Knight said before her Blind Audition. “I’m so excited to see all the coaches that I’ve looked up to since I was a little girl.”

She walked out to face Latifah, new coach Riley Green, and returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine to sing the belt-heavy track. She earned chair turns from everyone but Levine, giving Knight plenty of choice.

“Something about that made me feel like ‘coaching’ isn’t the right word,” Green said, vying to coach Knight. Clarkson added her own fuel to the fire, saying, “I have won this show with a 16-year-old. I love working with really young artists because there is no expectation; there’s just joy.”

In the end, Latifah gave Knight less choice by pressing her “First In” button. “This Jersey queen must be on Team Queen,” she said, giving Knight her seal of approval.

Season 30 of ‘The Voice’

Season 30 of The Voice premiered on September 21 with a two-hour-long show full of splashy blind auditions. This season brings several format updates, including the “First In” button and a chance to perform at the 2027 Governors Ball in New York City.

(Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)