Country Star FaceTimes Wife Mid-Concert To Sing a Song of Devotion Together

Although releasing his newest album, The High Road, in January, his third album, Different Man, held a special place in Kane Brown’s heart. Outside of the album reaching No. 2 on the US Top Country Album chart, Different Man featured a special song called “Thank God”, which was a duet that featured his wife, Katelyn Brown. With the lyrics surrounding their love for each other, the song quickly became a highlight of his growing career. And during a recent performance, Brown decided to call on his wife to help him cover the duet.

Outside of his career in country music, Brown watched as his family grew when Katelyn welcomed three children. Their third child was born just last year in June. While enjoying his time at home, the singer returned to the tour bus for The High Road tour. Promoting his newest album, Brown looked to take the tour international. When performing in Cologne, Germany, fans received a special treat when he needed some assistance with “Thank God.”

Pulling out his phone onstage, Brown called Katelyn and asked her to sing the song with him. Turning the phone around so she could see the entire crowd, Katelyn was somewhat shocked by the request. She admitted, “I thought you were at like a chocolate factory or something.”

Not giving her a chance to say no, Brown asked, “Are you ready?”

Fans Want To Be Loved Like Kane Brown Loves His Wife

Embracing the moment, Katelyn kicked the song off with the lyrics “So thank God..” Giving the audience the privilege of continuing the song, Brown thanked her before hanging up.

For fans at home and in the audience, they cherished the love that Brown shared for Katelyn, with comments reading:

“The love this man had for his wife is such a beautiful thing to see.” “I would love to be loved like this man loves his wife!” “He’s so cute and such a good husband.”

With Brown pushing forward with his tour, the country singer proved that no matter the distance, love always finds a way to take center stage.

(Photo by Ralph Bavaro/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)