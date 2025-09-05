“I Think It’ll Happen at Some Point”: Jason Aldean Has Yet to Collab With Kane Brown—and for Good Reason

Throughout his career in country music, Jason Aldean received the chance to collaborate with stars like Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert, and even Luke Bryan. He also worked with Bob Seger on CMT Crossroads. Loving the chance to work with other singers, it seems that Kane Brown constantly pushed Aldean to collaborate. While open to the idea of getting in the studio with Brown, Aldean explained why it hasn’t happened yet.

Discussing the possibility of a duet with Brown, Aldean noted how the singer reached out to him several times. He told Audacy’s Katie Neal, “Kane’s reached out to me a couple times about doing something, and I’ve told him before that I’d love to do something with him. To me, those things are always, it’s all about the song. And obviously, Kane’s music and my music is really, really different, you know what I mean?”

With both singers having a completely different style in country music, it appeared they hadn’t found the perfect song. And it’s not for a lack of trying. “When he sends a song to me, sometimes it’s just not really what I would normally do. And so I’ve always kind of told him it’s like, it’s about finding the right song, but I would love to do something with him. I think it’ll happen at some point when the right thing comes along. And we just kind of haven’t found that yet.”

Kane Brown & Jason Aldean Perform “Dirt Road Anthem” In Nashville

While Brown hasn’t given up on the idea of working with the star, Aldean admitted, “Kane likes to put me on blast.” Although fans will have to wait a little longer to hear a collaboration from the two, Aldean and Brown did take the stage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for a cover of “Dirt Road Anthem.”

Offering just a taste of what a collaboration could sound like, a Brown and Aldean song could easily become the next big hit for both singers. And if their chemistry on stage is any indication, when Aldean and Brown finally land on the right track, fans can expect nothing short of a chart-topping anthem.

