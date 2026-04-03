Country Star Issues Statement, Addresses Speculation Over His Arrest

On Monday, March 30, Tanner Usrey found himself on the wrong side of the law when he was pulled over in McKinney, Texas. With officers expecting the country singer of Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), he was arrested and charged with two felony drug possession charges. The additional charge came after reports suggested that law enforcement found drugs laced with fentanyl. Released on bond not long after, Usrey recently broke his silence, offering a statement on the arrest.

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While Usrey waits for his next court date, the country singer was left with a $12,500 bond. Hoping to share his side of the story, the singer’s management released a statement, reading, “This past Monday morning, after attending a birthday party, I was arrested for possession of drugs and a DWI. I know situations like this can be disappointing, and I take responsibility for putting myself in a position where this could happen.”

Although taking responsibility for the arrest, Usrey fought against the claims that he had fentanyl in his possession. “There has been speculation that I was arrested for possessing fentanyl or fentanyl-laced substances. Because this is an ongoing legal matter, I’ve been advised to keep my comments limited. What I can say is that fentanyl is an extremely dangerous and deadly drug, and its impact on this country is undeniable.”

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Tanner Usrey Believes Arrest Could Be A Blessing

With fentanyl deaths hitting tragic numbers, law enforcement and the federal government have waged war on the production and disruption of the harmful drug. And according to Usrey, he never had it. “At no time have I knowingly possessed or ingested fentanyl, and I would never condone that behavior. The substances involved are currently being tested, and their exact contents will be determined through that process. I have no reason to believe the results will show the presence of fentanyl, and I would be genuinely surprised if they did.”

Not knowing what the future held, Usrey even saw a positive fentanyl test as a blessing. “If fentanyl were to be detected, I would view this situation as a blessing in disguise, one that may have ultimately protected me from something much worse.”

As Usrey prepared for the long road ahead, he continuously thanked fans for their love and support during the difficult time. But even with his life taking a drastic turn, he concluded, “I look forward to seeing you at the next show.”

(Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)