Country Star Reveals He’s Going Deaf, “Had To Go Get Hearing Aids as a 35-Year-Old Man”

Thomas Rhett is facing some challenges in regards to his hearing. During an appearance on the That Sounds Fun podcast, Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, discussed his hearing loss.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’m kind of going deaf in this ear a little bit,” he said. “I had to go get hearing aids as a 35-year-old man. I wore them for like a week.”

The hearing aids didn’t last long because of how well they worked. In fact, at one point, Rhett recalled turning to his wife and asking, “Is this legit what you hear all day long?”

“He goes, ‘I can’t think straight. It’s so loud,’” Akins chimed in of her husband. “I was like, ‘Babe, welcome to our life.’”

“I’m sitting there just messing with the functions on my phone. I’m like, ‘Noise cancel! Noise cancel,’” Rhett said. “When I take them out I’m like, ‘OK, this is normal again.’ I just stand there and I’m like, ‘This is insanity.’”

Thomas Rhett’s Baby on the Way

The interview came amid Akins’ pregnancy with the couple’s fifth child. The pair share Lillie Carolina, 4, Lennon Love, 6, Ada James, 8, and Willa Gray, 10.

As they gear up for the arrival of baby number five in March, Rhett spoke about how the chaos at his house makes him miss life on the road.

“Like, can we just book some dates in March? I don’t care where they are. We’ll go,” Rhett joked. “I will come sing at your kids’ birthday at this point, as long as it’s a three-day birthday.”

Given the busyness of their life at present, Rhett admitted, “I don’t want to discount the fact that it’s a huge miracle, and it’s a gift. But also, to be completely honest, I haven’t thought about it a lot because there’s so much happening.”

One thing Rhett has thought about is the sex of the baby on the way. With four daughters, the couple has opted not to find out in advance what they’re having this time around.

“We are going to wait until the day of to figure out what the gender is,” Rhett previously told Taste of Country. “It’s terrifying for me, but there’s not many surprises left in this world, and I feel that’s one that you kinda get to be surprised with, if you choose to.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images