Colt Ford Suffers Heart Attack After Performing at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row

While many country fans know Colt Ford as the voice behind albums like Ride Through the Country and Love Hope Faith, some might not know that he is also a rapper, entrepreneur, and once a professional golfer. Having dipped his toes in numerous professions over the decades, the singer eventually settled down in country music. Having released eight studio albums throughout his career, Ford recently suffered a heart attack when performing in Gilbert, Arizona.

Always excited to perform, Ford took the stage on Thursday night at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row. Although he was scheduled for another performance in New Mexico on Friday, it appears his upcoming shows are in limbo after the country star was transported to the Intensive Care Unit at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa. Suffering a heart attack after the show, Ford was taken to the hospital for treatment. The sudden health scare comes after the singer discussed his friend Toby Keith on the Ten Year Town podcast.

Colt Ford Has A Long History Of Health Problems

Praising the late singer, Ford detailed how Keith spent his own money to help the OK Korral organization, which provides resources for children receiving treatment for cancer. He said, “He puts about $20 mil out of his pocket to run. There’s a lot of guys doing stuff, you ain’t doing that. I know people go out and raise money and stuff, but they ain’t stroking a $20 mil check out of their pocket. First of all a very few can stroke that check…” Ford added, “He paid for all that himself, man like that’s crazy.”

While the news of his heart attack comes as a shock, Ford discussed his ongoing health problem with Taste of Country just last year. Having fought eye cancer and Myasthenia Gravis, the singer shared details about the autoimmune disease, claiming it “affects the muscles in your face, your eyes, and your throat. It hadn’t really affected my throat, but it really affected my eye. I had no control over my right eye. It really messes with your vision. I could see perfectly out of either eye, but then I would look together and I’d see three of you and you would be melting together like a lava lamp.”

Currently undergoing treatment, fans rallied around Ford, wishing him a quick recovery and offering prayers for the long road ahead.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Georgia Music Foundation)