Country Stars Celebrate The Rolling Stones with Upcoming Tribute Album; Brothers Osborne, The War And Treaty Share First Cover

Some of the Rolling Stones’ biggest hits are getting country-fied in honor of the legendary rock band’s 60th year.

Set to be released in 2023, Stoned Cold Country will see the brightest stars in country music come together for a tribute album brimming with reimagined versions of the Stones’ classics. Produced by Robert Deaton, the record will host artists like Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Steve Earle, Marcus King, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band, and many more as they all pay homage to and celebrate the influential rock torchbearers in their sixth decade.

“This album is Country Music’s thank you to The Rolling Stones for 60 years of inspiration and providing the soundtrack of our lives,” the album’s producer said of the project in a statement. “While recording the record, I was reminded that this is a showcase and spotlight on the best we have to offer as a genre. From our artists to all of the musicians that played on the record, we boldly state that Country Music is second to none when it comes to artists of integrity and creativity.”

Brothers Osborne with The War And Treaty have shared the first taste of Stoned Cold Country with their country-soul rendition of “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It).” Check it out below.

Track List:

1. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” – Ashley McBryde

2. “Honky Tonk Women” – Brooks & Dunn

3. “Dead Flowers” – Maren Morris

4. “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)” – Brothers Osborne & The War And Treaty

5. “Miss You” – Jimmie Allen

6. “Tumbling Dice” – Elle King

7. “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” – Marcus King

8. “Wild Horses” – Little Big Town

9. “Paint It Black” – Zac Brown Band

10. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” – Lainey Wilson

11. “Sympathy for the Devil” – Elvie Shane

12. “Angie” – Steve Earle

13. “Gimme Shelter” – Eric Church

14. “Shine A Light” – Koe Wetzel

