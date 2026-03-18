Getting to perform with legendary groups like the Rolling Stones and Lynyrd Skynyrd would be a dream for any musician. Now, being offered a spot in those bands sounded downright impossible. Well, for Wayne Perkins, he not only found himself performing with the Rolling Stones, but he also received an invitation from Lynyrd Skynyrd. Living a life that helped him share the spotlight with music icons, sadly, Perkins recently passed away at 74.

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The news that Perkins passed away was shared by his brother, Dale. Posting a statement from the family, he wrote, “For those who haven’t heard, Wayne passed away yesterday peacefully. Our sisters and family members were there with him. We appreciate all the kind thoughts and memories. He was one of a kind and we loved him very much, and thank you all.”

Filling the comments with love for the family, fans also remembered Perkins and his impact on music. “I was a teenager listening to Alabama Power and I will never forget those times. He was magnificent.” Another person continued, “So sorry for your loss he was a great musician loved and appreciated by many. Prayers for your family may he RIP.”

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Wayne Perkins Goes From The Rolling Stones To Lynyrd Skynyrd

Taking a glance at his career as a studio musician, Perkins caught the attention of the Rolling Stones after Eric Clapton recommended him. At the time, the band needed a new guitarist since Mick Taylor left as they prepared to record the album Black and Blue.

While not the only guitarist to play on the album, Perkins can be heard on songs like “Fool to Cry”, “Hand of Fate”, and “Memory Motel.” Although impressing the band, Keith Richards explained why the group went with Ron Wood instead of Perkins. We liked Perkins a lot. He was a lovely player … [but] it wasn’t so much the playing, when it came down to it. It came down to the fact that [Ron Wood] was English.”

Expanding his career to include Joe Cocker, Leon Russell, and Steve Winwood, Ronnie Van Zant, of Lynyrd Skynyrd, sought to add Perkins to their lineup. But just like the Rolling Stones – it never happened. And the reason, according to Perkins – “They didn’t need me, and I had a lot of other stuff coming my way.”

Perkins may not have become an official member of those legendary bands, but his guitar still found its way into some unforgettable music. And through that music, his legacy will continue to entertain and inspire.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)