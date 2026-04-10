There’s Reportedly a New Rolling Stones Single Looming, and It Features “A Rambunctious Harmonica Solo From Mick Jagger”

Hints that The Rolling Stones were planning to release new music emerged recently when mysterious posters popped up in London featuring the name “The Cockroaches” along with a QR code linking to a website with a calendar that showed the date April 11. Now, multiple sources have confirmed that The Stones will release the lead single from their next album on that day.

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According to an article in London’s The Times newspaper, the song is titled “Rough And Twisted,” and initially will be made available in record stores as a vinyl-only “white label” disc. The Times music critic Will Hodgkinson said he’s heard the song, and reported that it featured “a killer riff, a rambunctious harmonica solo from Mick Jagger, a devil-may-care spirit and the feeling that … the Rolling Stones are still a chaotic bar band forever on the verge of collapse, happiest in the most low-down dives.”

[RELATED: Here’s Why Fans Think the Rolling Stones Are Teasing New Music Under an Alias]

Hodgkinson also revealed that The Rolling Stones’ next album will be released in July.

Gossip columnist Roger Friedman, meanwhile, shared on his Showbiz 411 website that the album will be titled Foreign Tongues. As with the band’s previous album, 2023’s Hackney Diamonds, The Stones worked on Foreign Tongues with producer Andrew Watt.

According to Hodgkinson, the band’s next album won’t be its final one. He reported that The Rolling Stones have “at least ten songs in the bag” for another record.

Unfortunately, The Stones have no plans to tour at this time, as guitarist Keith Richards reportedly has been struggling with arthritis that has affected his playing. Friedman, though, reported that his sources told him a tour is still “possible.”

UPDATED The @Rolling Stones Will Drop New Rock Single on April 11th, Announce Coming Album, “Foreign Tongues, No Tour Yet https://t.co/8k9hSKJSoy via @Showbiz411 — Showbiz 411 (@showbiz411) April 8, 2026

More About the Mysterious Posters and Website

Regarding the London posters featuring “The Cockroaches,” the connection to The Rolling Stones seems fairly obvious. The band billed themselves under the alias The Cockroaches to play a surprise show in Toronto in 1977, and used the same font for the moniker.

In addition, the newly launched website TheCockroaches.com is owned by Universal Music, The Stones’ label.

The site also features a link to a merch page offering a T-shirt (now sold out) bearing the phrase, “WHO THE F— ARE THE COCKROACHES?” This apparently is a nod to a T-shirt once worn by Richards that featured the phrase, “Who the f— is Mick Jagger?”

The website offers fans the chance to sign up for email updates.

Fans should keep their eyes and ears open for new Rolling Stones music any day now!

(Photo by Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images)