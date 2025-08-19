Country Stars Morgan Wallen and Thomas Rhett Share the Spotlight in Cleveland With “Cowgirls”

Back in May, Morgan Wallen released his fourth studio album with I’m The Problem. Coming packed with a total of 37 songs, the album featured collaborations with Eric Church, Hardy, Ernest, Tate McRae, and even Post Malone. And adding to the massive success surrounding Wallen, I’m The Problem dominated the charts, landing No. 1 on the US Billboard 200. Hitting the road with his I’m The Problem tour, Wallen recently performed in Cleveland and decided to bring Thomas Rhett with him for a special performance of “Cowgirls.”

Even before walking out at the Huntington Bank Field stadium, Wallen already sold out both back-to-back shows. Completely taking over the city, he brought out Miranda Lambert on night one as his opener. But on August 16th, Rhett took over the duties of getting the crowd excited. Although thankful for the opportunity, the singer found himself doing more than opening the concert as Wallen called him to the stage to help him sing “Cowgirls.”

Released on his album One Thing at a Time, the song included both Wallen and Ernest. With Ernest not in Cleveland, Wallen needed a little help. And given that Rhett was backstage, there seemed no better replacement. Completely thrilled about their shared performance, Rhett posted a snippet of their duet on TikTok, captioning it with “Cowgirls in Cleveland.”

Although Wallen’s tour, fans showered Rhett with praise as comments read, “We need to make this man more famous than he already is!!”

Who Did Morgan Wallen Walk Out With In Cleveland?

Going beyond TikTok, Rhett also shared a few pictures from the show on his Instagram page. Keeping the caption simple with just “Cleveland”, the singer appeared to have an unforgettable time that included thousands of fans and even a little workout.

Gaining over 73,000 likes, the addition of Rhett on the I’m The Problem tour appeared to be a success. But besides sharing the stage with Rhett, who did Wallen pick to walk out with?

With boxers walking out to the ring before a fight, Wallen loved the idea and quickly incorporated it into his tour. Standing alongside different celebrities over the past week, like George Kittle and Joe Dirt, fans noticed a person wearing a fur coat with the word “Cowboy” written on it. It didn’t take long before the person turned around, revealing none other than Kid Rock.

🔥 ICONIC — Kid Rock walks out with Morgan Wallen in Cleveland Friday night and the crowd went wild 😍🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HLzuNXRivL — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) August 18, 2025

Ending the rest of the month at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Wallen will take his tour international in September with a string of shows in Canada.





